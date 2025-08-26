



India’s space ambitions received a major boost on National Space Day as ISRO Chairman V Narayanan outlined a futuristic roadmap that firmly positions Bharat among the leading spacefaring nations.





At the heart of this vision lies Chandrayaan-4, which will continue India’s successful lunar exploration legacy following Chandrayaan-3’s historic South Pole landing. Narayanan also confirmed plans for a dedicated Venus Orbiter Mission, opening new frontiers in interplanetary science and atmospheric research.





One of the most significant announcements was the upcoming Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS)—India’s very own modular space station. The project’s first module is planned for launch by 2028, with full-scale operations targeted for 2035, promising India’s long-term independent presence in space.





Alongside this, the development of a Next-Generation Rocket Launcher has received government approval, providing the heavy-lift capability needed for human and deep-space missions.





Narayanan also set a 2040 goalpost for a crewed lunar landing and safe return, marking India’s intent to match global giants in human spaceflight. This trajectory builds on the momentum of the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first manned spaceflight, expected in 2027, with Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Shubhanshu Shukla among the pioneering astronauts.





Shukla has already given India global recognition through his participation in NASA’s Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, where he proudly hoisted the tricolour after 41 years of India’s absence from human spaceflight.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event virtually, hailed India’s scientists for their relentless progress, describing milestone achievements as the new “nature of India.” He emphasised that feats like Chandrayaan-3, ISS participation, and upcoming human spaceflight reflect the “immense courage and infinite dreams” of New India’s youth.





With a roadmap spanning lunar exploration, crewed spaceflight, interplanetary science, and a permanent orbital station, ISRO is transforming India into not just a participant but a leader in the new global space race.





Mission Profile





This table gives a quick strategic snapshot of how India plans to progress from human LEO missions → building a space station → planetary exploration → lunar human landing.





Clear tabular timeline of ISRO’s upcoming space milestones, based on the roadmap announced:





Timeline Mission / Project Objective / Milestone 2027 (Early) Gaganyaan – First Human Spaceflight India’s maiden crewed mission into low-Earth orbit; astronauts include Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair & Shubhanshu Shukla. 2028 Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) – First Module Launch Launch of initial module of India’s own space station, starting a decade-long build-up. 2030s (Early) Chandrayaan-4 Follow-up lunar mission to strengthen India’s leadership in Moon exploration, potentially sample-return focused. 2031–2033 (Expected) Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan-1) Study Venus’ atmosphere, surface, and space environment; India’s first dedicated Venus mission. 2035 Bharatiya Antriksh Station – Full Operation Space station becomes fully functional, enabling long-duration human spaceflight and research. 2040 Human Moon Mission India aims to land astronauts on the Moon and ensure their safe return, joining the elite league of spacefaring nations. Ongoing Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Launcher Development of advanced rocket system to power human spaceflight, interplanetary missions, and station launches.





Based On ANI Report







