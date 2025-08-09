



India has begun rolling out "Made-in-India" shipping containers from a new manufacturing hub in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, marking a strategic shift from dependence on imports to domestic production under the government's "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.





The container manufacturing facility, operated by Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiary APPL Containers Pvt. Ltd., currently produces around 15 containers daily, with infrastructure in place to scale output to 100 containers per day.





This facility specialises in producing various ISO-standard containers, including 20-foot, 40-foot, high-cube, open-top, side-door, and specialized containers, serving both domestic needs and export markets to over 75 countries.





The Ghavnagar plant addresses a critical supply gap in the shipping and logistics sector, as India traditionally depended on imports — mainly from China — for containers, requiring about 3.5 lakh units annually. The facility supports self-reliance goals seen as vital following global container shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Orders from the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a major public sector player, underline the government's intent to foster a robust container manufacturing ecosystem in Bhavnagar.





An ecosystem comprising multiple manufacturers is emerging, supported by dedicated government committees aimed at overcoming challenges such as raw material cost control, particularly for corten steel, and establishing production-linked incentives.





In recent visits to the Bhavnagar site, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other officials, inspected the manufacturing operations, pledged full government backing, and emphasized Bhavnagar's growing role as a strategic hub for container production.





Their engagement reflects a high level of political and administrative support aimed at scaling production capacity, promoting ancillary industries, and creating approximately one lakh local jobs in the region.





Bhavnagar’s rise as a container manufacturing hub is also marked by technical excellence, with APPL Containers obtaining ISO certifications and deploying advanced machinery such as stamping, cutting, bending, welding, and coating equipment.





This ensures that the containers produced meet stringent international standards for quality, durability, and safety, essential for the global supply chain market. The manufacturing process includes environmental considerations like recycling waste and maintaining safe worker conditions, highlighting the industry's sustainable approach.





Strategically located along the Bhavnagar–Rajkot Road, the manufacturing cluster benefits from logistical connectivity crucial to supporting India's export ambitions and strengthening the domestic supply chain infrastructure.





The government's vision is for Bhavnagar to not only replace imports gradually but also to become a global exporter of shipping containers, thereby enhancing India’s footprint in the multimodal logistics industry worldwide.





India’s rollout of Made-in-India containers at Bhavnagar signifies a transformative move toward industrial self-reliance and supply chain resilience.





Backed by strong government initiatives and private sector investment, this initiative positions Bhavnagar as a future-centric hub for container manufacturing, reducing import dependency, stabilizing container availability for Indian shipping enterprises, and fostering local economic growth through job creation and industrial diversification.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







