INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, made a significant port call in Naples, Italy, on August 13, 2025, during its return voyage to India after being commissioned in Russia on July 1, 2025.





This visit marks an important milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Italy, which were elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2023.





The partnership focuses on expanded collaboration in defence, energy, and technology, aiming to enhance interoperability and joint operations between the two navies.





During its stay in Naples, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy's landing platform dock, ITS Trieste. The joint exercises included communication drills, manoeuvres, and flying operations, emphasising coordination and operational synergy between the Indian and Italian naval forces.





In addition to military exercises, the frigate's port call involved a series of professional and bilateral engagements. These included interactions with civil dignitaries in Naples, cross-deck visits, and discussions with senior officials of the Italian Navy.





The visit was also marked by cultural events celebrating the strong Indo-Italian relationship, highlighting the deep historical and civilizational ties between the two countries.





Notably, INS Tamal celebrated India's 79th Independence Day while in Naples on August 15, underscoring the importance India attaches to its relationship with Italy. The port visit symbolises the ongoing efforts to strengthen defence cooperation and provides a platform for both navies to share best practices and explore new avenues for collaboration.





The joint initiatives and the strategic dialogue between India and Italy reflect a growing and multifaceted partnership that extends beyond defence to include technology and energy sectors, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations.





This visit by INS Tamal not only reinforces naval ties but also represents India's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Italy on several fronts as part of their strategic partnership.





