



The 12th edition of the Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-2025) commenced in Colombo on August 14, 2025, marking another significant milestone in the maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka.





Indian naval ships INS Rana—a guided missile destroyer—and INS Jyoti—a fleet tanker—arrived at Colombo Port to participate in the five-day exercise, which runs until August 18, 2025.





SLINEX, conceptualised in 2005 and alternating annually between Indian and Sri Lankan waters, aims to deepen cooperation, enhance tactical interoperability, and exchange best practices between the two navies.





This year, the Sri Lankan Navy is represented by SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Sayura, both Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, with support from the Sri Lanka Air Force via BEL 412 helicopters. Notably, Special Forces units from both navies are involved, adding a robust multi-dimensional aspect to the drills.





The exercise unfolds in two distinct phases. The harbour phase, conducted from August 14-16 in Colombo, includes professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, simulator training, cultural events, yoga sessions, and sporting fixtures. These activities serve to reinforce shared values, mutual trust, and camaraderie at the personal and professional levels, building bonds of friendship and enhancing bilateral ties.





The sea phase takes place off the coast of Colombo from August 17-18, focusing on operational cooperation and coordination. Activities include surface firing drills, tactical manoeuvres, seamanship evolutions, navigation exercises, multi-ship communication protocols, helicopter operations, search and rescue exercises, cross-deck flying,





Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), and underway replenishment. The involvement of Special Forces also brings advanced maritime interdiction, anti-piracy, and counter-smuggling training to the forefront.





The SLINEX series exemplifies the deep engagement and growing maritime synergy between India and Sri Lanka, echoing India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and the vision for ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR) under the MAHASAGAR initiative.





In recent years, this engagement has gone beyond exercises, including technical cooperation and asset deployments such as India’s provision of Dornier patrol aircraft for enhanced Sri Lankan maritime surveillance capabilities.





The entire program not only enhances nautical proficiency and operational readiness but also affirms the shared commitment of both nations to safeguarding the Indian Ocean Region against both conventional and non-traditional threats, including piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing. SLINEX continues to elevate the strategic relationship, fostering mutual growth, security, and regional stability as envisioned by both countries.





Agencies











