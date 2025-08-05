

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. commenced his first official state visit to India on August 4, 2025, an event heralded as a significant milestone in the strengthening of India-Philippines relations.

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a delegation of senior Cabinet Ministers, was warmly received upon arrival in New Delhi by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

This visit not only underscores the importance of the bilateral partnership but aligns with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.





The visit formally began with President Marcos meeting India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. Minister Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm over the Philippine leader’s visit, stating confidence that forthcoming dialogues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would serve to significantly deepen the bilateral partnership.





He emphasised the historic nature of the visit, noting that this was the first time a sitting Philippine president has visited India since Marcos assumed office in 2022. The meeting set a positive tone for the subsequent high-level engagement and collaborative agenda awaiting both leaderships.





During his five-day visit, President Marcos will engage in comprehensive discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other senior officials. On August 5, the itinerary includes a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, after which the President will proceed to Hyderabad House for formal talks with Prime Minister Modi.





The summit is expected to culminate in the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding, designed to bolster cooperation across sectors like defence, trade, health, and technology. Press statements highlighting the outcomes of these talks will follow the ceremonial formalities.





Additionally, President Marcos is scheduled to meet with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and subsequently pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu. In recognition of the importance India’s technology and innovation hubs hold for bilateral economic ties, the Philippine President will also travel to Bangalore, where he is expected to meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.





The comprehensive nature of the visit reflects the commitment of both countries to elevating their partnership as they celebrate a landmark diplomatic anniversary.





This historic visit—held at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi—reflects a shared vision to deepen strategic, political, economic, and cultural ties between India and the Philippines, paving the way for a robust and enduring partnership in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







