



India is poised for a transformative era in space exploration, with the announcement by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V Narayanan that the country will establish its own space station by the year 2035.





This significant revelation was made during a felicitation event for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at Lok Bhavan, underscoring India’s expanding ambitions in orbital infrastructure and human spaceflight. Narayanan highlighted that the creation of a national space station forms a central component of ISRO’s long-term strategy, closely followed by the goal of achieving a crewed lunar landing by 2040.





This sequence of objectives marks India’s clear intent to join the select league of countries operating independent space stations and conducting complex interplanetary missions.





The path to these milestones has involved rigorous preparation and responses to critical challenges. During a discussion about the Axiom-4 mission, Narayanan recounted a close call: an oxygen leak was detected on June 10, a day before the planned launch, prompting an immediate halt and engagement with the US team overseeing the mission’s technical aspects.





Thanks to proactive communication and technical insistence from the Indian side, the issue was fully corrected, averting what could have been a catastrophic failure—demonstrating the value of domestic scientific acumen and the robustness of Indian technical education.





The corrected launch eventually proceeded successfully on June 25, exemplifying India’s commitment to safety and operational excellence in international collaborative missions.





The drive for indigenous capability has been consistently reinforced by national leadership. PM Narendra Modi’s directive on August 15, 2018, set the course for India’s independent human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, with the ambition of sending Indian astronauts into space aboard Indian launch vehicles.





Progress has accelerated, with the formal identification of four astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission in 2023, including the directive that an Indian astronaut—termed a “Gaganyatri”—should participate in mission operations aboard the International Space Station.





The successful sending and retrieval of Group Captain Shukla is recognized as a testament to India’s rapidly maturing spaceflight capabilities and international partnership.





Narayanan’s remarks also invoked broader national pride and unity, drawing parallels between the societal impact of space achievements and historic sporting victories.





The Chandrayaan-3 lunar south pole landing, for example, united the nation in celebration, reminiscent of the collective exuberance following major cricket triumphs. ISRO’s accomplishments have deepened popular engagement and bolstered India’s image as a technologically advanced and ambitious nation.





In addition to the above achievements, Narayanan acknowledged ISRO’s vital role in other significant undertakings, including Operation Sindoor, highlighting the organization’s multifaceted responsibilities in both scientific advancement and national service.





The ongoing expansion of technical capabilities—focusing on “interfacing human beings with hardware and software”—remains a foundational challenge that ISRO seeks to address as the country moves toward realizing the vision of an independent space station and lunar missions.





The statements from ISRO’s chairman at the event exemplify India’s forward-looking vision, growing confidence, and robust institutional support for space exploration. The country’s roadmap sets ambitious targets for 2035 and 2040, promising to make India a major spacefaring nation on both orbital and lunar frontiers.





