



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), provided a detailed account of Operation Sindoor during a fireside chat at the Army War College. He highlighted that the IAF was "on song" during the operation and could have continued its strikes on Pakistan, but chose not to as the mission's objective had already been achieved.





The strikes took place on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure that was linked to groups operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The Indian military's actions were precise, measured, and aimed at conflict termination rather than prolonged escalation.





Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that the decision to stop further strikes stemmed from a strategic principle of conflict termination—ending hostilities once military objectives were accomplished to avoid unnecessary prolongation of war.





He pointed out that while public commentary, especially on social media, suggested that strikes should have continued, prolonging the conflict would not have been prudent. The operation reflected a calibrated use of air power designed to decisively counter terrorist infrastructure without escalating into a wider war. The Indian forces responded strongly to Pakistan's retaliatory military actions, which followed the initial strikes.





The success of Operation Sindoor was also attributed to the clear political will and freedom given to the armed forces to execute the campaign without constraints.





The Chief of Defence Staff's coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force ensured synchronized operations. One key takeaway was the busting of the myth that air power inevitably leads to escalation; instead, air power was effectively used offensively to attain a decisive outcome.





Technology played a crucial role, with the use of advanced weaponry including precision missiles and drone technologies, such as the BrahMos cruise missiles, to achieve tactical gains.





Indian assessments during the conflict indicated significant damage to Pakistani air defence capabilities, including neutralising several Pakistani aircraft and damaging radar systems. The strikes were planned meticulously under the clearance of national security leadership and executed professionally by the Indian Air Force pilots.





Ultimately, following intense clashes that lasted four days, both India and Pakistan reached an understanding to cease military actions by May 10, 2025, with diplomatic efforts from various international players helping broker the ceasefire.





The operation demonstrated India’s ability to leverage air power and technology for swift, strategic advantage while maintaining control over conflict escalation and termination, thus reinforcing deterrence and strategic stability in the region.





Based On A PTI Report





