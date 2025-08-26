



Mumbai-based ideaForge Technology Limited unveiled its latest advanced mapping UAV, the Q6V2 GEO, at PRAGYA 2025, the company’s first-ever global customer event themed "Advancing Possibilities in Geospatial Intelligence."





This survey-grade drone targets diverse applications with exceptional versatility and performance, designed to map any terrain anywhere, from Himalayan glaciers to complex urban landscapes and dense forests.





It features over 50 minutes of flight time with a LiDAR payload, weighs under 7 kg at take-off, and delivers high accuracy through advanced IMU technology, PPK-enabled geotagging, and seamless integration with CORS systems.





The UAV supports five modular and third-party payloads, including high-resolution photogrammetry with the innovative 61 MP AI-enabled SHODHAM M61, LiDAR, oblique imaging, hyper-spectral sensing, and thermal detection, making it highly adaptable across industries.





The Q6V2 GEO, integrated with ideaForge’s new geospatial tech stack and Flyght Cloud—a secure cloud-based platform for transforming raw UAV data into actionable intelligence—is set to impact sectors such as urban planning, mining, utilities, forestry, agriculture, disaster response, and archaeological research.





It enables creation of 3D city models, infrastructure audits, volume calculations, vegetation risk assessments, biomass analysis, early crop stress detection, and rapid terrain assessment in remote and challenging environments. Notable use cases showcased include LiDAR glacier mapping for avalanche prevention, detailed mapping of ancient Konkan petroglyphs, and large-scale urban governance mapping in Varanasi.





Additional software innovations complementing the UAV include BlueFire Touch for resilient communication and safety, multi-polygon flight planning with export features, airspace geofencing with terrain-following based on custom Digital Elevation Models (DEMs), and Airborne Data Relay for operations beyond line-of-sight combined with geotagged video capture.





CEO Ankit Mehta highlighted that the Q6V2 GEO exemplifies ideaForge’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of geospatial intelligence, enabling customers to undertake critical missions with precision and ease in some of the world’s most demanding environments.





The launch firmly positions ideaForge as a global leader in next-generation aerial mapping solutions, with expanding footprints in government, research, and enterprise domains worldwide.





Agencies







