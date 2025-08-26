



The Indian Army has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of 30 Passive Surveillance Suite & Detection Systems (PSS&DS) under the Buy (Indian) category. This procurement initiative underscores the Army's focus on enhancing its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities with indigenous systems.





The Passive Surveillance Suite & Detection System is designed to perform critical functions such as detecting, intercepting, locating, identifying, and tracking both active and passive targets. The system typically includes components like Remote Receiving Stations (RRSs) and a Master Receive and Control Station (MRCS), which work cohesively to deliver comprehensive surveillance coverage.





These systems are intended for air defence surveillance and ground-based electronic intelligence (ELINT) gathering, enabling the Indian Army to maintain situational awareness and respond effectively to aerial and ground threats.





Key technical and operational parameters for this system include multi-target tracking capabilities, long operational life (minimum of 20 years), lightning protection, and protection against battlefield conditions (like electromagnetic pulses).





The system should also feature robustness for deployment in diverse and challenging environments, including high-altitude and weather extremes. Warranty and product support is mandated for a minimum of two years, with assured maintenance and material support for up to 20 years, including options for annual maintenance contracts.





This RFP is part of the broader 'Buy (Indian)' category initiative that prioritizes indigenous design and manufacturing, enhancing self-reliance in defence technology. Vendors interested in this procurement are expected to provide detailed technical specifications, demonstrate compliance with operational requirements, and submit comprehensive proposals under a single stage-two bid system.





This move aligns with India's strategic intent to bolster its surveillance infrastructure with advanced passive detection systems that provide critical intelligence without emitting signals that could reveal their locations. The passive nature of these systems makes them valuable for stealthy, continuous monitoring of operational theatres, contributing significantly to the Army's overall defence preparedness.





The procurement of 30 Passive Surveillance Suite & Detection Systems reflects the Indian Army's ongoing efforts toward modernizing its surveillance assets, with an emphasis on leveraging domestic defence industry capabilities to meet current and emerging security challenges effectively.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







