



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has awarded a significant turnkey contract valued at ₹106.62 crore to Maharashtra-based Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) for the supply of advanced HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems for the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship (FSS) project.





This award marks a strategic milestone in India's ongoing initiatives toward self-reliance in defence technologies, aligning closely with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to indigenise sophisticated solutions and capabilities for national projects.





The contract covers the complete design, development, and installation of HVAC and refrigeration systems, which will be crucial in maintaining optimal environmental conditions aboard the five new Fleet Support Ships currently being constructed by HSL for the Indian Navy.





These ships serve a vital support function, carrying fuel, food, ammunition, and other supplies to the fleet at sea, thereby enhancing operational reach, endurance, and sustainability of naval assets during prolonged missions.





The Fleet Support Ships, each weighing over 40,000 tons and designed for blue-water operations, will not only bolster the Navy’s ability to project power and conduct extended operations but will also be equipped for humanitarian aid and disaster relief roles, demonstrating versatility beyond combat logistics.





SRL’s scope in this project includes providing a comprehensive turnkey solution integrating HVAC and refrigeration plants, custom marine HVAC equipment, and advanced magnetic bearing chillers, all tailored to the complex requirements of large naval vessels.





This contract is the largest of SRL’s recent defence mandates, adding to earlier awards for refrigeration plants (₹30.72 crore) and magnetic bearing chillers (₹68.61 crore) for the same vessel class. Collectively, these contracts elevate SRL’s total defence order book to well over ₹300 crore, marking a rapid expansion of its presence in naval and national infrastructure projects.





The HVAC systems supplied will be designed, manufactured, and commissioned entirely in India, thereby reinforcing domestic expertise and industrial capability in critical areas of marine engineering and shipboard environmental control.





SRL, headquartered in Karad, Maharashtra, has longstanding experience delivering specialty HVAC solutions for various industries, including defence, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and automotive.





The company’s expertise in marine HVAC and its ability to deliver customised, mission-critical solutions have been integral to its selection for the FSS project. This contract underscores HSL’s commitment to leveraging domestic industry and fostering public-private partnerships in shipbuilding, while supporting timely delivery of technologically advanced, indigenously built warships.





The award of this ₹106 crore contract to SRL for the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships project highlights India’s engineering capabilities, the importance of indigenisation in defence procurement, and the growing role of private enterprise in delivering complex solutions for national security.





The project is expected to substantially boost indigenous shipbuilding and defence infrastructure, ensuring that the Indian Navy benefits from world-class, locally developed HVAC and refrigeration technologies for years to come.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)



