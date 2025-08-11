



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to make a significant enhancement in its maritime surveillance and operational readiness by inducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) into its fleet, a move aimed at bolstering coastal reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering capabilities.





In a recorded podcast released by the Ministry of Defence, ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani outlined how these high-tech platforms will act as force multipliers in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.





This initiative is part of a broader strategy to increase situational awareness and responsiveness across the nation’s extensive coastline and in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where security challenges are becoming increasingly complex. The planned UAV integration will complement the ICG’s existing fleet of 205 ships and crafts, along with 78 aircraft comprising both fixed-wing and rotary-wing assets.





The DG also provided updates on the ongoing Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) Project, which is crucial to India’s maritime domain awareness ambitions. Phase 1 of this project currently operates 46 fully functional radar stations along the coastline, monitoring vessel movements and maritime threats in real time. Phase 2, which will add 38 new radar stations, is in its final stages and is expected to be operational by the end of the current year, significantly expanding radar coverage and detection efficiency.





This will ensure integrated surveillance from strategic coastal points, enhancing early warning capabilities against illicit activities such as smuggling, piracy, and unauthorized fishing, as well as aiding in disaster-response coordination.





Highlighting operational readiness, DG Sivamani drew attention to the Coast Guard’s 14 hovercrafts strategically deployed along coastal belts, particularly effective for patrolling shallow waters, creeks, and riverine areas that are otherwise inaccessible to conventional vessels. These assets, when combined with the forthcoming UAVs, are expected to create a multi-layered surveillance grid.





On logistics readiness, Sivamani stressed the ICG’s robust support system, wherein strategically located Coast Guard stations and district headquarters ensure quick-operational turnaround for ships. Adequate stocks of fuel, rations, and water are maintained so that patrolling vessels can rapidly refuel, resupply, and return to sea without operational delays.





The DG recounted recent operational challenges, including the June fire onboard Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 and the May sinking of the Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 off Kerala’s Kochi coast. In each case, the ICG demonstrated swift and coordinated response efforts, ensuring minimal environmental damage to India’s marine ecosystem. Such rescue efforts underscore the ICG’s role not only in maritime law enforcement but also in humanitarian and environmental protection missions.





In line with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), the ICG is also expanding its indigenously built ship inventory. Recent milestones include the July launch of ICGS Atal, the sixth in a series of eight state-of-the-art indigenously designed Fast Patrol Vessels by Goa Shipyard Limited, and ICGS Samudra Prachet, the second advanced pollution control vessel aimed at rapid oil-spill response within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Both vessels mark technological advancement and reduced dependence on foreign sourcing, reflecting the growing domestic shipbuilding capability.





