



President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines is undertaking a significant state visit to India from August 4 to 8, 2025, marking his first official visit to India since assuming the presidency. This visit is at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines, formalised in November 1949.





During this five-day visit, President Marcos Jr. will engage in high-level discussions to deepen multifaceted bilateral ties spanning trade, defence, security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.





These talks reinforce both countries' shared democratic values, maritime interests, and aspiration for regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, forming a basis for expanding cooperation.





The visit program includes Marcos arriving in New Delhi and meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 4. On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat and then hold talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, which will feature the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and press statements. Subsequently, Marcos will meet with Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda and President Droupadi Murmu. Thereafter, he will travel to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.





The visit also highlights the growing importance of strategic maritime cooperation, given shared concerns over China's maritime activities in the South China Sea, where India and the Philippines have recently conducted bilateral naval exercises near the Scarborough Shoal. India becoming the first foreign country to supply the Philippines with the BrahMos missile system in April 2024 exemplifies strengthened defence collaboration between the two nations.





President Marcos Jr. emphasised this visit’s intent to bring tangible benefits to the Filipino people, targeting more affordable medicines, improved physical and digital connectivity, and enhanced food security. He considers the partnership with India crucial for leveraging economic opportunities with one of the world's largest economies.





India views its relationship with the Philippines as integral to its 'Act East' Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and broader Indo-Pacific vision. The visit provides a platform for both leaders to set a forward-looking agenda for bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest at a strategic level.





The state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to India in August 2025 represents a milestone in India-Philippines relations, reinforcing historic ties and solidifying a comprehensive partnership that spans diplomacy, defence, economy, and culture while addressing contemporary regional challenges and development goals.





Based On ANI Report







