



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for extending warm wishes on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.





In a post on X, Modi thanked Netanyahu and hoped that the India-Israel friendship would continue to flourish. He emphasised the desire for both countries to further strengthen and deepen their relationship, bringing peace, development, and security to their peoples.





The warm exchange of greetings between the two leaders highlighted the strong democratic bond and historical friendship shared by India and Israel.





Netanyahu had earlier congratulated Modi and the people of India, describing the two nations as proud democracies connected by history, innovation, and friendship. He expressed optimism that the best chapters of their partnership still lie ahead.





Modi's Independence Day address underscored India's ambitious plans for the future, including pioneering indigenous developments like the production of the first semiconductor chip, initiating jet engine development, creating extensive youth employment opportunities, and significantly expanding the nuclear program. His vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) aims for India to become a developed nation by 2047.





The warm wishes from Netanyahu and other global leaders on India's 79th Independence Day reflect India's growing stature on the world stage and the robust international relationships it continues to nurture.





The evolving India-Israel relations have grown substantially over the last few decades, moving from cautious beginnings to confident and broad-ranging cooperation across diverse sectors such as defence, technology, agriculture, and innovation.





Both countries have demonstrated strong solidarity and friendship, exemplified by Modi's early outreach following challenges faced by Israel and Netanyahu's reciprocal affirmations of partnership.





This relationship is marked by a unique blend of historical ties and forward-looking collaboration, embodying mutual benefits and a shared vision for peace, security, and prosperity.





The recent Independence Day wishes and Modi's response symbolise the ongoing deepening of India-Israel ties, rooted in democratic values and sustained by active cooperation and mutual respect. The future promises continued growth in this strategic partnership for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.





