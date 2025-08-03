



Since President Donald Trump resumed office for his second term, India has significantly increased its crude oil imports from the United States, marking a substantial shift in its energy procurement strategy.





From January to June 2025, India’s imports of US crude oil averaged 0.271 million barrels per day (mb/d), a 51% increase compared to 0.18 mb/d in the same period in 2024.





This growth was even more pronounced in the April-June 2025 quarter, which saw a 114% rise over the comparable quarter in 2024. Financially, the value of these imports more than doubled—from $1.73 billion in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year to $3.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26.





The upward trend has continued through the summer months, with India importing 23% more US crude in July 2025 than June 2025. Consequently, the US share in India's overall crude oil imports rose from 3% last year to 8% in July 2025. For the financial year 2025-26, Indian companies are expected to increase their crude oil imports from the US by 150%.





Beyond crude oil, India’s imports of other energy products from the US have also surged. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the US have risen sharply, with LNG imports reaching $2.46 billion in the 2024-25 financial year—nearly double the $1.41 billion recorded the previous year. Discussions are reportedly underway for a long-term LNG contract worth tens of billions of dollars, signaling a growing energy partnership between the two countries.





This dramatic increase in energy trade comes amid broader optimism about US-India relations. India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the resilience and comprehensive nature of their strategic partnership, anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties.





The increase in energy cooperation reflects India’s strategic goal to diversify its crude oil supply sources, reduce dependence on traditional suppliers, and deepen ties with the US, despite global uncertainties. Indian diplomatic and economic policies appear focused on stable relations regardless of political changes in Washington, with energy cooperation emerging as a key pillar of the bilateral engagement.





Additionally, while US crude oil imports have surged, India continues to import substantial crude oil quantities from Russia, maintaining its position as India’s top crude supplier during the first half of 2025. This diversified approach reflects India’s broader energy security strategy in a complex geopolitical environment.





Since Trump's return to office, India's US crude oil imports have surged by over 50%, accompanied by a significant rise in LPG and LNG imports, indicating a strategic energy realignment and a strengthening bilateral relationship anchored in expanding energy trade and cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







