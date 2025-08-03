



Dvipa Defence, a Hyderabad-based company, is developing an extended series of indigenous firearms centred on the Ugram assault rifle chambered in 7.62 mm x 51 mm calibre. This project is a major component of India's strategic push for defence self-reliance under initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."





The Ugram rifle, developed in close collaboration with DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune, was designed explicitly to meet the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR) for modern small arms. It is intended to replace ageing imported and locally produced rifles, such as the INSAS and some Sig Sauer models, with a fully indigenous and high-performance alternative.





The Ugram rifle project represents a remarkable achievement in speed and innovation. Within just 100 days, five fully functional prototypes were developed and successfully passed initial testing at ARDE, demonstrating extraordinary project execution and technical capability.





The rifle is designed to be a modular, ergonomically optimised weapon tailored especially for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and special forces. Weighing less than 4 kilograms with a 20-round magazine, it features a long-stroke gas piston system to enhance reliability and ease of maintenance under demanding conditions.





Key technical features include a rivet-free robust design, a monolithic Picatinny rail for versatile attachment integration, high-strength steel pressure components, and ergonomic polymer elements in the hand guard, pistol grip, and butt-stock. The Ugram fires the 7.62 x 51 mm NATO-standard ammunition, aligning with the Indian military’s shift toward heavier rounds to prioritise lethality and operational effectiveness, particularly in challenging environments.





In line with India’s policy to reduce dependence on foreign arms imports, the project is financially supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology via the Technology Development Board (TDB). This funding facilitates comprehensive development stages including prototype testing, commercial-scale manufacturing, and quality assurance infrastructure creation to ensure a sustainable indigenous small arms manufacturing ecosystem.





A pivotal phase has been initiated with the supply of 10 Ugram rifles to the Border Security Force (BSF) for rigorous field trials. These trials, crucial for validation, assess the rifle’s dependability, ergonomics, recoil management, and overall suitability for operational scenarios characteristic of border and anti-smuggling operations.





Success in these trials would pave the way for wider adoption across Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and potentially the Indian Army, thereby reducing reliance on foreign platforms like the Sig 716, which has shown logistical and performance-related challenges with Indian-made ammunition.





This development highlights a strategic move in Indian defence manufacturing to establish greater autonomy over critical military technologies.





The Ugram rifle’s indigenous status—comprising complete domestic design, material sourcing, manufacturing, and quality validation—represents a significant step toward the modernisation and self-sufficiency of India’s small arms capabilities, potentially streamlining logistics and enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces.





Dvipa Defence’s extended Ugram series and the 7.62 mm x 51 mm assault rifle within it signify a major advance in India’s defence technology landscape. With strong institutional backing, stringent adherence to Indian Army requirements, and successful transition into user trials, the Ugram project embodies the vision of a self-reliant India capable of producing world-class indigenous small arms designed for the complexities of modern warfare and security challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








