



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, presented a comprehensive report titled 'Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy' to the Indian Parliament on August 11, 2025. The report highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region and focuses on deepening India's strategic role and security framework in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The panel recommended exploring a "more flexible security dimension" within the Quad framework, which is a coalition of India, the US, Australia, and Japan that originated over 20 years ago during joint assistance efforts in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. This flexible dimension includes initiatives such as conducting joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean.





These exercises aim to improve coordination among Quad members, enhance maritime domain awareness (MDA), and strengthen preparedness against emerging security challenges. The committee stressed that deepening the Quad's security cooperation should be done without compromising India's multi-alignment policy, focusing on non-confrontational exercises and capacity-building initiatives, which would enhance regional stability and India's role as a responsible maritime power in the Indian Ocean Region.





The report also strongly recommended the creation of a comprehensive inter-ministerial task force involving ministries of defence, external affairs, commerce, and other key ministries. This task force would facilitate rapid and efficient execution of India's strategic priorities in the IOR.





Recognising the strategic, economic, and environmental significance of the IOR, the committee urged India to take a leading role in ensuring the security, stability, and prosperity of the region. With over 7,500 km of coastline and a vast Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million sq km, India is geographically central to this vital maritime area.





The committee also suggested that India should deepen strategic alliances with regional and global powers, particularly through forums like the Quad, to ensure collective security and strengthen deterrence against challenges.





China's expanding presence in the IOR is a critical concern highlighted in the report. It notes that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA(N)) maintains a consistent presence with two operational Carrier Battle Groups and a third aircraft carrier, Fujian, nearing commissioning.





Chinese activities include extensive deep-sea exploration for rare earth minerals, with Chinese research vessels operating in the IOR for a record number of days in 2024. The committee flagged China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the "String of Pearls" strategy as strategic efforts with implications for India's economic growth and regional influence.





The committee recommended India adopt a multifaceted and comprehensive approach to securing and stabilising the Indian Ocean. It emphasised reviewing and aligning India's existing strategies under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) frameworks for greater coherence and precision in objectives.





The report advocates for enhanced maritime security cooperation within the Quad, strategic inter-ministerial coordination, stronger regional alliances, robust countermeasures to China's growing IOR presence, and comprehensive strategic engagement with all 35 littoral states of the Indian Ocean.





These steps are seen as essential to safeguard India's economic and strategic interests in one of the world's most important maritime regions, underscoring India's role as the natural leader and security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.





