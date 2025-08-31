



The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025, marked a significant development in India-China relations.





This high-level dialogue represents a renewed attempt by both nations to stabilise ties that have been strained in recent years due to border tensions, economic differences, and the broader dynamics of regional geopolitics.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, represented by Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, underlined that stable and amicable ties between India and China are essential not only for mutual economic growth but also for advancing reformed multilateralism and shaping an inclusive multipolar world order.





During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress made since their last engagement in Kazan, highlighting the need for consistency and predictability in sustaining cooperation.





Both sides expressed support for the ongoing work of the Special Representatives on the long-standing boundary question, which remains the most sensitive and contentious aspect of bilateral relations.





By agreeing to maintain peace and stability along the border regions, the two leaders signalled a willingness to decouple the boundary disputes from broader engagements in trade, economic collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges. Such an approach, if sustained, could open pathways for reducing mutual suspicions and building tangible trust.





From India’s perspective, the emphasis on economic cooperation carries special significance. In today’s volatile global economic climate, predictable trade and economic engagement between two of the world’s fastest-growing major economies can play a critical role in stabilising the global market.





The MEA stressed that both nations stand to gain from such predictability, as stronger bilateral collaboration contributes directly to broader global growth, reducing over dependence on Western markets, and reinforcing Asia’s economic weight in global affairs. India also highlighted the importance of multilateral reforms, whereby China and India, as large emerging economies, can cooperate to push for a fairer, more representative international order.





On its part, China placed symbolic value on the meeting by linking it to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Xi Jinping urged both sides to adopt a strategic and long-term perspective in evaluating bilateral ties.





He emphasised that if India and China commit themselves to the principle of being “partners, not rivals,” and perceive each other as sources of opportunities rather than threats, then ties will progress steadily.





This formulation aligns with China’s larger narrative of cooperation under frameworks like the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, first articulated by the older generation of Indian and Chinese leaders in the 1950s.





The Chinese side articulated four dimensions for strengthening the bilateral relationship. First, strategic communication and deeper political trust are necessary to prevent misunderstandings and to manage disputes.





Second, China stressed expanding cooperation in multiple sectors to achieve mutual benefit, pointing out that both nations are at crucial stages of development and revitalization. Third, the need to respect and accommodate each other’s core concerns was highlighted, particularly with a view to ensuring that border disputes do not derail the larger trajectory of cooperation.





Finally, Xi Jinping underscored the importance of greater multilateral cooperation to safeguard the shared interests of developing nations, uphold principles of fairness and justice in international relations, and jointly contribute to the evolution of a multipolar world order.





Both sides effectively indicated that while differences remain—especially on sensitive border and security issues—the overarching focus for the present should be on finding common ground in development, economic partnership, and international collaboration.





This balancing act reflects a mutual recognition that prolonged tensions between India and China risk undermining not only bilateral growth but also the stability of the larger Asian region. Moreover, as two of the world’s most populous nations and largest markets, India and China hold a disproportionate influence on the trajectory of global development.





The Tianjin meeting thus represents a cautious but meaningful step in recalibrating India-China ties. Whether these renewed commitments translate into concrete action—such as reducing friction along the border, boosting trade without strategic mistrust, and coordinating more effectively in multilateral forums—remains to be seen.





However, the symbolism of the engagement, coupled with the reaffirmation of dialogue as the preferred route for managing disputes, is likely to be received positively in global diplomatic circles.





If successfully implemented, the understandings reached could enable India and China not only to manage their bilateral relationship more effectively but also to shape, in a cooperative manner, the larger future of Asia and the evolving multipolar international order.





