



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday showcased a full-scale model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) during the two-day National Space Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a major milestone in India’s space ambitions. Designed to establish India’s independent presence in low Earth orbit, the BAS represents a long-term vision for sustained human spaceflight, advanced research, and space-based industry.





India aims to launch its first BAS module, BAS-01, by 2028, placing it among the select group of nations to operate orbital laboratories, currently limited to the International Space Station (ISS) and China’s Tiangong station.





The BAS roadmap lays out the integration of five modules by 2035, turning it into a fully operational orbital outpost. The initial module, weighing 10 tonnes, will orbit Earth at an altitude of 450 km and serve as the foundation for India’s space station architecture.





The salient features of BAS include an indigenously developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), the Bharat Docking System and Berthing Mechanism, automated hatch operations, and integrated avionics designed for modular expansion.





Here is the timeline-style roadmap highlighting ISRO’s planned milestones for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) from 2025 to 2035:





Year Milestone / Activity 2025–2026 Finalisation of BAS design and architecture. Ground testing of life support, docking, and berthing systems. Development of technology for long-duration missions. 2027 Critical validation missions: testing docking, automated hatch systems, and orbital demonstration of key technologies including refuelling strategies. 2028 Launch of the first module BAS-01 (approx. 10 tons) into 450 km low Earth orbit on LVM3 rocket. Unmanned operations begin. Initial deployment of ECLSS, docking system, and microgravity labs. 2029–2030 Expansion with addition of second module for scientific research. Short-duration crewed missions and validation of EVA support systems like airlocks and spacesuits. 2031–2032 Addition of third module enabling longer crew stays (1–3 months). Enhanced capabilities for research in life sciences, medicine, and materials. Initiation of limited space tourism. 2033–2034 Fourth module added for lab space and living quarters. Regular crew rotations and cargo resupply missions using automated transfer vehicles. Increased international collaborations. 2035 Completion of fifth and final module; BAS fully operational with sustainable habitation, research facilities, and international crew hosting capacity. Preparation for deep space mission support.





The station will also provide infrastructure for microgravity research, technology demonstrations, Earth observation, and crew recreation through scientific imaging viewports. Safety systems such as radiation shielding, thermal protection, MMOD (Micro Meteoroid and Orbital Debris) shields, spacesuits, and airlocks will ensure crew survivability, while facilities for propellant refilling and consumable replenishment will extend mission life.





Beyond research, BAS is envisioned to become a hub for future space tourism, opening India’s participation in the global commercial space sector. Its laboratories will support studies in life sciences, medicine, material sciences, and interplanetary exploration technologies, while also offering valuable insights into the impact of microgravity on human health. By enabling extended stays in space, BAS aims to prepare astronauts and systems for future lunar and Mars missions.





The unveiling of the 3.8-meter × 8-meter BAS-01 model attracted wide attention, symbolising ISRO’s determination to inspire young Indians and strengthen international collaborations in space exploration.





As ISRO progresses on this ambitious project, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station is set to mark India’s transition from a pioneering spacefaring nation to a global leader in sustainable human space presence.





