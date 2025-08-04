



Kalam Labs showcased its advanced Stratospheric Kamikaze UAV to the Indian Army at the HQ Artillery in Devlali, Nashik. This UAV represents a significant leap forward in the realm of high-altitude, long-range precision strike capabilities.





The vehicle has been rigorously tested from an impressive altitude of 33,000 feet, demonstrating its ability to operate effectively in stratospheric conditions where many other platforms might struggle. With an operational range exceeding 100 kilometers, the Stratospheric Kamikaze UAV is designed to engage targets at considerable distances, enabling deep penetration missions without immediate risk to manned aircraft or frontline units.





One of the standout features of this UAV is its incorporation of a 1-kilogram explosive warhead, which strikes a balance between lethality and precision, ideal for neutralizing high-value or well-defended targets with minimal collateral damage. More importantly, the UAV is engineered to function effectively in GPS-denied environments.





This capability is critical in modern warfare where adversaries often employ electronic countermeasures, including GPS jamming and spoofing, to degrade or defeat navigation and targeting systems. By ensuring reliable operations without dependence on satellite navigation, this UAV significantly enhances mission success probability even in contested or GPS-blackout zones.





The deployment of the Stratospheric Kamikaze UAV heralds a game-changing advancement for the Indian Army's artillery and aerial reconnaissance units. Its ability to combine high-altitude deployment, extended operational reach, and precision strike ability all housed within a single platform provides a robust tool for addressing various battlefield scenarios.





From precision strikes on enemy radar installations, missile sites, and command centres to reconnaissance and target designation in denied environments, this UAV adds a versatile and resilient capability to India's defence portfolio. Overall, Kalam Labs' innovation showcases indigenous technological advancement that could redefine tactical and strategic aerial combat missions within the Indian defence framework.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







