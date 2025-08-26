



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has successfully completed multiple flight trials of its indigenous Teer target drone, marking a significant milestone in India's defence technology sector. The Teer is a Manoeuvrable Recoverable Aerial Target (MRAT) designed to simulate advanced aerial threats for air defence weapon systems training and evaluation.





These flight trials demonstrate the drone's high-speed capabilities, agility, and versatility, proving its readiness for operational use in replicating realistic combat scenarios.





The Teer drone is equipped with an array of sophisticated onboard payloads, including radar augmentation systems that enhance the drone's radar signature, infrared and smoke flares that create visual and thermal effects, and an Acoustic Miss Distance Indicator (AMDI) for precise distance measurement during weapons testing.





The drone is launched using a modular catapult launcher designed for easy logistics and quick deployment, aligning with modern battlefield requirements. Its recoverable design adds to its cost-effectiveness by allowing repeated use in training exercises.





This successful completion of multiple flight trials validates the drone's ability to mimic various hostile aerial manoeuvres and threats encountered in modern warfare, offering highly realistic target practice for India's air defences.





The indigenous development of Teer aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign imports and boost self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





Furthermore, L&T is advancing the Teer platform with a next-generation variant called Teer NG, which will be a High-Speed Low-Flying Aerial Target (HSLFAT) capable of even more complex threat emulation and greater payload capacities. This will be crucial for testing and evaluating future-generation air defence systems.





The successful flight trials of L&T’s Teer target drone demonstrate a significant leap forward in India’s indigenous aerial target capabilities, reinforcing defence preparedness and contributing to the modernisation of training infrastructure for air defence weapon systems across the armed forces.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







