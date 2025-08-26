



The Bangalore-based NewSpace Research & Technologies (NRT) has achieved a major milestone in Indian defence innovation with the developmental trials of its indigenous Sheshnag-150 Kamikaze drone.





Designed as a long-range, precision strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Sheshnag-150 is meant to dramatically enhance India’s capabilities in autonomous, swarm-based warfare.





Its most notable features are a claimed operational range exceeding 1,000 km, an endurance of over 5 hours, and a robust payload capacity between 25–40 kg—enabling it to carry substantial warheads to inflict decisive damage on strategic targets deep within enemy territory.





Developmental Trials And Capabilities





The recent developmental trials included successful maiden flight tests in Karnataka’s aeronautical hub, where the drone ably executed precision strikes on designated ground targets. The Sheshnag-150 achieved an impressive Circular Error Probable (CEP) of just 5 meters, validating its high accuracy and reliability for operational deployment.





According to company officials, the true innovation of the Sheshnag-150 lies not just in the airframe but in its intelligent swarming capabilities powered by advanced, indigenous software and electronics.





These systems enable coordinated “mass and saturation” attacks, with swarms of drones overwhelming enemy defences in semi-autonomous or fully autonomous modes, requiring minimal human intervention.





Multi-Role Flexibility And Technology





Integrated AI technologies allow the Sheshnag-150 to perform a wide array of missions beyond Kamikaze strike attacks. The drone is capable of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) tasks, and it supports electronic warfare (EW) operations, making it an adaptable platform for modern combat scenarios.





This versatility makes the system deployable for border security—especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan—as well as for counter-terror operations and strategic strikes on enemy infrastructure.





Strategic Impact And Future Prospects





The development of the Sheshnag-150 reflects India’s broader push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing and unmanned systems development. The system’s ability to deliver massed, coordinated strikes with high-precision payloads represents a leap forward in autonomous warfare technology.





NRT’s continued refinement of the Sheshnag drone family is expected to reshape the dynamics of aerial combat, providing the Indian military with a cost-effective yet potent force multiplier for both offensive and defensive roles in increasingly complex operational environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







