



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent written interview to the Japanese publication The Yomiuri Shimbun highlights a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Japan, underscoring shared ambitions and new milestones achieved during his short yet impactful visit to Tokyo on August 29, 2025.





Modi outlined the roadmap for the “next phase” of bilateral ties, emphasising a forward-looking agenda designed to strengthen security, bolster resilience, foster innovation, and deliver prosperity for both nations.





His meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba focused on advancing collaborative efforts that solidify India and Japan’s positions as stabilizing forces for peace, progress, and stability in Asia as well as the wider global arena.





Defence cooperation emerged as a cornerstone of this strategic trajectory, with Modi highlighting the significant successes both nations have witnessed in joint military activities and technology exchanges.





The partnership, which now spans all three military services, is characterized by regular bilateral and multilateral exercises and the development of robust Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation. Notably, the two countries are actively engaged in the co-development and co-production of next-generation systems such as the UNICORN masts for naval applications, further strengthening interoperability and technological synergy.





The integration of Indian defence products with Japan’s proven technological expertise creates unparalleled opportunities for designing and manufacturing advanced defence platforms intended not only for domestic security but also for export to partner nations globally.





A landmark outcome of this visit was the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation—a comprehensive framework aligned with the ongoing Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





This framework is designed to address contemporary security challenges, reflecting a mutual commitment to military modernization and deeper industry collaboration. The declaration also signals enhanced resilience in the Indo-Pacific region and a shared ambition to shape its future security architecture for generations to come.





The partnership is grounded in strong political trust and complementary strengths, setting the foundation for expanded cooperation across sectors including defence production, innovation, and technology sharing.





In addition to the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, the summit between Modi and Ishiba resulted in the release of a joint statement and the “2035 Vision Statement,” both of which provide a strategic upgrade to the earlier 2025 Vision Statement first announced by Modi and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade prior.





The new vision statement serves as a blueprint for deepening engagement across a wide spectrum—defence, technology, economic resilience, and societal development—ensuring that India-Japan relations remain adaptive and responsive to emerging global and regional trends in security, innovation, and prosperity.





At its core, Modi’s visit and ensuing agreements signal a renewed determination to position India and Japan as co-pilots of Asian security and prosperity, leveraging their strategic complementarities and mutual trust.





The expansion of joint defence initiatives, enhanced innovation ecosystems, and robust economic frameworks are set to drive the relationship forward, with tangible benefits anticipated for both peoples and broader stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





