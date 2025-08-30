



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 29, 2025 address at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo underscored a pivotal moment in the evolving partnership between India and Japan, highlighting mutual strengths and aspirations for a prosperous future through deeper collaboration across strategic sectors.





Modi, alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, emphasised that India’s unmatched scale and Japan’s technological excellence together form the foundation for realizing the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” or a developed India, in alignment with the ambitions of the “Make in India” initiative.





Modi detailed that bilateral business ties are essential not just to economic relations but to the overarching friendship between the two nations. This strategic connection was symbolized by the participation of top CEOs and business leaders, marking the event as a bridge for private sector engagement and future investment.





The Indian Prime Minister articulated the significant potential for enhanced cooperation in diverse sectors—specifically citing batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy as promising industry arenas where collaborative “magic” could be recreated, akin to the success already achieved together in the automotive sector.





Central to Modi’s vision is the synergy between Japan’s excellence in advanced technology and India’s scale in talent and manufacturing. He outlined that such a partnership could power the world’s technology revolution for this century, driven by the Tech-Talent fusion that each country brings to the table.





Furthermore, Modi stressed the importance of people-to-people ties and skill development as multidimensional aspects of the partnership, ensuring an expanded pathway for human resource exchanges and knowledge transfer that would benefit both societies.





The Prime Minister also highlighted the strategic role of green energy initiatives. He pointed to solar cells and green hydrogen as key areas of focus and confirmed the signing of a new agreement—Joint Credit Mechanism—between India and Japan. This agreement will facilitate cooperation in building cleaner and more sustainable infrastructure, further reinforcing the shared commitment toward a green future in line with global climate objectives.





Over the past decade, Modi noted, India has made unprecedented advances in next-generation mobility and logistics infrastructure, making the country an increasingly attractive partner for global investors and innovators.





The convergence of Japan’s reliability in high-tech manufacturing and India’s expanding logistics capabilities was named as a recipe for scalable and lasting impact, symbolizing a model for developing future-ready economies.





The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, further confirmed that these themes were shared by both Modi and Ishiba during their addresses, noting the presence of distinguished business leaders and deepening government-to-business ties.





Narendra Modi’s Tokyo address presented a robust, future-oriented blueprint for India-Japan partnership, built on mutual respect and strategic complementarity. The pillars of this collaboration—manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development—not only promise to galvanize both economies but also propel them onto the global stage as leaders in sustainable growth and technological advancement.





As articulated by both leaders, the world’s attention is increasingly focused on the potential of this bilateral relationship—marking the India-Japan alliance as indispensable to the realization of Viksit Bharat and the new economic order emerging in Asia.





Based On ANI Report







