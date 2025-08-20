



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India's premier warship builder, has received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to construct a large floating dry dock with a launching facility at its Nhava yard near Mumbai.





This significant project aims to address the current lack of land-based shipbuilding infrastructure at MDL's facility, enhancing its capacity to build and repair large naval and commercial vessels.





The floating dry dock will be 180 meters in length and cover an area of about 13,585 square meters. It is designed to enable docking, launching, and maintenance of vessels weighing up to 12,800 tons.





The dock structure itself will consist of six prefabricated blocks, which are being fabricated at Shoft Shipyard's facility in Bharuch, Gujarat. These blocks will be transported to the Nhava yard, where they will be assembled into a single floating structure. Due to the dock's considerable height and size, it cannot be constructed as a single piece, necessitating this modular approach.





The project includes a temporary assembly facility at the northern edge of the Nhava yard, located on land currently free of mangroves or vegetation, which helps minimize environmental disturbances. This temporary facility will be dismantled after the dry dock is launched, expected by March 2026.





The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports a negligible impact on the tidal regime and coastline, with the nearest mangrove areas located far from the site. The site benefits from strong tidal circulation through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) navigation channel, facilitating operational efficiency for ship movements between the dock and the sea.





This floating dock is part of a broader ₹5,000 crore expansion plan at MDL's Nhava facility, which encompasses investments over ₹1,000 crore towards jetty development, vessel holding facilities, dredging, and other infrastructure to support large-scale shipbuilding activities.





The dock will enable MDL to simultaneously accommodate up to eight ships, thus significantly boosting its shipbuilding and repair throughput capacity. It supports various future capabilities, including the construction of next-generation destroyers, landing helicopter docks, aircraft carriers, and multiple defence vessels currently on order.





In summary, the floating dry dock project at Nhava represents a strategic infrastructure enhancement for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, allowing them to overcome current space limitations and expand their capability to meet growing demand for large and complex naval and commercial vessels.





The project's design, construction method, environmental considerations, and operational scope collectively underscore its importance in advancing India's indigenous shipbuilding capacity and defence readiness.





The launch and operational start of the dock are expected by the end of 2026, marking a milestone in MDL's historic shipbuilding journey.





Agencies







