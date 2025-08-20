



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is entering one of the most defining years in its history, with 2025 being officially declared the “Gaganyaan Year.” Following the remarkable achievement of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s 18-day mission to the International Space Station, ISRO is now channelling its energy into a series of missions that will elevate India’s stature in global space exploration.





Speaking to NDTV, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan laid out an ambitious calendar that consists of nine rocket launches, the rollout of the first industry-built launch vehicle, and the first uncrewed flight under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. He emphasized that the organisation has adopted a deadline-oriented approach with efforts fuelled by both technological innovation and national pride.





A highlight of the year is the first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan program (G1), scheduled for December 2025. This mission will carry Vyomitra, a humanoid robot specifically designed to simulate human physiological responses in space, thereby providing critical data ahead of India’s planned crewed spaceflight.





Two more uncrewed missions are planned for 2026, with the first Indian astronaut crewed mission into low Earth orbit targeted for the first quarter of 2027. This timetable underlines ISRO’s determination to join the elite global group of nations that have conducted independent human spaceflights. Gaganyaan, being one of the most complex programs ever undertaken by India, has required the development of advanced crew modules, life-support systems, and internationally benchmarked safety protocols.





Alongside the Gaganyaan program, 2025 will witness the rollout of the PSLV-N1 rocket, the first launch vehicle to be manufactured entirely by Indian industry under the country’s reformed space sector policies.





This rocket, jointly produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), represents a turning point where private industry takes a central role in space hardware production. It will carry an advanced demonstration satellite with pioneering technologies such as electric propulsion and quantum-based applications, which reflects India’s strategy to stay ahead in next-generation technologies.





The busy schedule also includes a variety of other missions. ISRO plans several launches of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), providing affordable and flexible access to space for small payloads, which is crucial for both domestic start-ups and international customers.





The Oceansat mission, targeting enhanced oceanographic and climate monitoring, continues India’s focus on using space for Earth sciences. Similarly, the NAVIC NVS-03 satellite, a part of India’s regional navigation system, will strengthen both civilian and defence navigation capabilities, ensuring improved accuracy and reliability.





A significant commercial milestone this year is the planned launch of Bluebird 2, a 6,500 kg communication satellite from the United States, aboard ISRO’s heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3).





Slated for launch between December 2025 and January 2026, this mission reflects global confidence in ISRO’s capabilities and strengthens India’s role as a reliable provider of commercial launch services in the fiercely competitive space market. Additionally, the successful joint ISRO–NASA NISAR mission earlier this year provided a major confidence boost, not only by showcasing India’s collaborative capabilities with leading space agencies but also by motivating ISRO’s workforce to push harder toward ambitious goals.





ISRO Chairman Narayanan described the organizational focus on Gaganyaan as “a 24x7 dedication,” admitting that he and his team have been working with tireless commitment, sometimes with minimal sleep, to ensure deadlines are met.





His comments highlight the spirit of national service and determination that has defined India’s space program over decades. The recent reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have further opened up avenues for private industry participation, encouraging faster production, enhanced innovation, and better competitiveness for India in the global space economy. By entrusting HAL, L&T, and other industrial players with rocket building, ISRO is simultaneously freeing up its own resources to concentrate on research, design, and complex missions.





With nine launches this calendar year covering technological demonstrations, commercial satellites, Earth-observation payloads, and the critical first step toward human spaceflight, ISRO’s 2025 schedule is among its most dynamic and multifaceted ever.





The global scientific community is closely observing India’s progress, and every successful mission will not only bolster national pride but also strongly position India in the race for international space leadership. The year stands as a defining milestone in India’s journey from a regional space power to a major global player capable of both technological leadership and international collaboration.





Based On NDTV Report







