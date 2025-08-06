Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the Kashmir issue remains the main source of tension between India and Pakistan. He strongly criticised India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019.





This move bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan observes this date as Youm-i-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to register protest against India's actions.





Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, consistent with United Nations Security Council resolutions, must be the guiding principle to resolve the conflict.





He called for international intervention to help reverse India’s "unilateral" actions from 2019, underscoring that a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute is a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.





He also condemned India’s efforts to alter the demographic structure and political landscape in the region and silence Kashmiri leaders and activists, affirming Pakistan’s moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.





Separately, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while expressing Islamabad’s desire for friendly relations with neighbouring countries, stressed they prefer dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation.





However, he warned that Pakistan’s armed forces and people remain fully capable of responding decisively to any acts of aggression, citing the military conflict with India in May 2025 and Pakistan’s swift response as proof of their resolve.





Special events, including rallies and walks, were held across Pakistan’s provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as at Pakistani missions abroad, to mark Youm-i-Istehsal and express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiris living in Indian-administered territories, condemning India’s repressive measures and demographic engineering as violations of international law.





This longstanding conflict traces back to the 1947 Partition of British India, when Jammu and Kashmir’s accession became a contentious issue leading to multiple wars and ongoing military skirmishes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





The situation has been exacerbated by militant attacks and retaliatory military actions, with recent clashes further deteriorating bilateral ties.





Pakistan continues to highlight human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir as part of its diplomatic efforts to internationalise the dispute and seeks adherence to UN resolutions as the framework for peace.





Based On A PTI Report





