



On August 18, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh during an anti-Maoist operation. A District Reserve Guard (DRG) team was conducting an operation in the Indravati National Park area when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites detonated in the morning.





The blast resulted in the martyrdom of one DRG Jawan, Dinesh Nag, while three other personnel sustained injuries. The injured are reported to be in stable condition, having received first aid and are being evacuated for further medical treatment.





The operation was part of a prolonged and coordinated effort against Naxalite insurgency in the region. The police and security forces have maintained that detailed information would be provided upon the completion of the ongoing operation in the forested area.





This incident follows a significant anti-Naxal success earlier that month. On August 13, 2025, security forces neutralized two high-profile Naxal cadres in a gun battle in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.





The eliminated cadres, Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame, carried combined bounties worth ₹1.16 crore. Reddy was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) with a reward of ₹90 lakh, and Salame was the Secretary of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border (RKB) division with a bounty of Rs 26 lakh.





The gun battle started after security forces tracked their movements through dense forests and exchanged fire with the militants. Officials described the elimination of these two key Naxal leaders as a major setback to Naxal activities in the Dandakaranya region and along the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Weapons and other materials related to Naxal operations were recovered from the encounter site. Both were said to be influential figures in North Bastar's Naxalite leadership circle for over two decades.





The ongoing struggle between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh continues to be marked by such violent confrontations, with security operations focused on dismantling the Naxal network to restore peace and stability in the region.





The recent IED blast killing a Jawan and the neutralization of top cadres underscores the persistent threats faced by security personnel in this insurgency-hit area and the high stakes involved in these anti-Naxal operations.





Based On ANI Report







