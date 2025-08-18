



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to operationalise Phase-II of its Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) by the end of 2025, which will involve the deployment of 38 new radar stations. This expansion is a critical upgrade designed to enhance India’s maritime domain awareness and coastal security across its vast 7,500-kilometre coastline.





Phase-I of the project had already established 46 radar stations, including coverage in mainland coastal areas as well as island territories such as Lakshadweep, Minicoy, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





These existing stations employ advanced technologies like frequency diversity radars, electro-optical sensors, thermal imagers, and automatic identification systems to provide real-time surveillance and vessel tracking.





The Phase-II expansion aims to close coverage gaps identified in the initial network and make the radar surveillance system "leak-proof" by increasing the total number of static radar stations to 84. The new radar stations will come equipped with improved technology and a higher proportion of domestically manufactured components in line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This phase also includes the integration of four mobile surveillance stations deployed strategically in sensitive areas such as the Gulf of Kutch and the Gulf of Khambhat, augmenting the fixed radar network.





The Coastal Surveillance Network is supported by robust command, control, and communication infrastructure linking radar stations to Remote Operating Stations and Joint Operations Centres jointly staffed by Indian Navy and Coast Guard personnel, with integration from other agencies including Customs and Intelligence Bureau.





Data from all stations eventually funnels to the Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) in Gurugram, serving as the nodal agency for maritime data fusion.





Alongside radar enhancements, the Indian Coast Guard is simultaneously inducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) equipped with night vision, thermal imaging, and AI-enabled analytics to complement the radar network.





These aerial platforms act as force multipliers, expanding surveillance capabilities by covering wider areas more effectively, especially in adverse weather or low-visibility conditions. This integration will facilitate early detection and faster response to maritime threats including smuggling, piracy, illegal fishing, and infiltration attempts.





This combined radar and drone-based multi-layered surveillance grid will significantly boost India’s maritime situational awareness and improve maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.





It also supports operational readiness by providing continuous 24/7 monitoring to safeguard maritime trade routes, coastal ecosystems, and national security interests. The Coast Guard’s deployment of advanced hovercraft for creek and shallow water patrolling further strengthens coastal monitoring, particularly in complex terrain.





Funded and implemented with a strong emphasis on indigenous technology and manufacturing led by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Phase-II of the Coastal Surveillance Network reflects India’s strategic thrust to develop a resilient, technology-driven coastal defence system—which will be fully operational by the end of 2025, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime security architecture.





This expansion aligns with broader defence modernisation efforts and maritime security policies to address evolving challenges in a complex maritime domain.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







