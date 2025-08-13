



Pakistan has described itself as a “responsible nuclear weapon state” following a strong condemnation by India after Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir issued a blunt nuclear threat during his visit to the United States in August 2025.





Munir warned that if Pakistan ever faced an “existential threat” from India in a future conflict, it would be prepared to retaliate with devastating nuclear force, asserting that Pakistan would “take half the world down” with it.





He additionally threatened to destroy any Indian infrastructure such as dams on the Indus River that might affect water flow to Pakistan, vowing to use missiles to prevent water blockage. These statements were reportedly made at a private event in Tampa, Florida, addressing the Pakistani diaspora, and have been widely termed as nuclear sabre-rattling by New Delhi.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the remarks “highly irresponsible” and characterized them as part of Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade” of nuclear blackmail. The MEA expressed particular concern that such dangerous and provocative rhetoric was aired from the soil of a friendly third country, implicitly critiquing the United States for allowing the speech.





Indian officials stressed that these comments reinforce existing doubts about the integrity and civilian control of nuclear command in Pakistan, especially given the military’s dominant role in governance and its alleged connections with terrorist groups.





Government sources warned that such military dominance elevates the risk of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of non-state actors, thereby increasing regional and global security dangers. India firmly reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security and declared that it would not succumb to nuclear intimidation.





In response to India’s criticism, Pakistan’s foreign ministry defended its nuclear posture, stating it maintains an “elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control” and has consistently exercised “discipline and restraint” concerning strategic matters.





Islamabad accused New Delhi of casting misleading narratives, engaging in sabre rattling, and provoking regional tensions whenever confronted. The Pakistani statement rejected India’s linking of Pakistan’s military to terrorist activities as baseless and claimed that Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts are internationally recognized.





Furthermore, Pakistan warned that any Indian act of aggression would be met with an immediate and proportionate response, placing the responsibility for escalation squarely on Indian leadership.





Munir’s nuclear threats are tied to escalating tensions following India’s suspension of parts of the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly terror attack in Kashmir in April 2025. Munir’s pointed warnings about destroying Indian-built dams reflect broader contentions over water security.





His remarks included a comparison metaphorically describing India as a shining Mercedes and Pakistan as a “dump truck full of gravel,” implying that any collision would damage the more refined party. This rhetoric amplifies already fraught India-Pakistan relations, marked by cross-border skirmishes and mutual distrust.





The international community remains attentive to the destabilizing potential of these developments, with observers noting the grave implications of nuclear threats in the context of volatile South Asian geopolitics.





India’s firm stance indicates a continuation of strategic vigilance and defence preparedness while condemning Pakistan’s nuclear belligerence as reckless and dangerous for regional peace and global security.





Based On India Today Report







