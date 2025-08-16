



On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling speech from the Red Fort, urging the nation’s scientific and engineering talent to take the lead in designing and building indigenous jet engines for fighter aircraft.





He emphasised that developing home-grown engines is essential for genuine defence self-reliance under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision. This initiative aims to reduce India's dependence on foreign manufacturers for critical defence technologies, particularly as delays in imported engine deliveries persist.





PM Modi’s appeal comes as a direct response to ongoing supply chain disruptions affecting the delivery of U.S.-made GE-404 engines for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A program.





While HAL recently received its second GE-404 engine, with a further 12 units expected by the end of the financial year, these delays have underscored the vulnerabilities associated with reliance on foreign technology.





The government, recognizing the urgent need for alternatives, has opened co-development negotiations with leading international defence firms: Rolls-Royce in the UK, Safran in France, and a Japanese manufacturer. All three have extended offers for technology transfer and joint production of fighter jet engines, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tasked with evaluating these proposals.





Highlighting the urgency, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh recently cautioned that delays in acquiring vital equipment could severely impact national defence readiness. To maintain combat effectiveness, the Indian Air Force requires the induction of approximately 40 fighter jets annually. However, with only 30 active squadrons compared to the authorised 42.5, the gap continues to grow, amplifying the necessity for indigenous capability.





Palpably linking defence innovation to newer operations, Modi cited Operation Sindoor as proof of India’s advancing military prowess. He praised the swift and decisive nature of the mission, attributing its success to the robust arms and ammunition developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat approach.





According to the Prime Minister, “Operation Sindoor showcased the marvel of India's military prowess, leaving our enemies stunned and unable to comprehend the advanced arms and ammunition that neutralised them in mere seconds.” This, he argued, would have been far more challenging without the push for domestic defence manufacturing.





Beyond defence, Modi expanded the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to other strategic sectors. He called on citizens to prioritize buying Indian-made products to reinforce both economic strength and national security. In a related announcement, Modi highlighted progress on India’s semiconductor mission, promising that domestically manufactured chips would reach the market by year-end.





PM Modi’s Independence Day message represents a significant pivot toward defence self-reliance. By strengthening indigenous fighter jet engine development and leveraging strategic foreign partnerships for technology transfer, India aims to close capability gaps, boost local manufacturing, and secure its military future.





The success of this initiative rests not only on government policy but on the willingness of scientists, engineers, and industry professionals to rise to the challenge and deliver cutting-edge technologies for a safer, stronger nation.





Based On TOI Report







