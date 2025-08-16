



(by two of India's' most eminent defence journalists, Shiv Aroor and Vishnu Som). The assertion that HAL TEJAS is "too late" in its induction into service is a misrepresentation that ignores both global aviation trends and its capabilities. Numbers and operational choices decisively counter this narrative.





The TEJAS MK-1A, equipped with the EL/M-2052 AESA radar, boasts a detection range of 150–160km against a standard 5m² target and 110–120km against a small 1m² target.





These radar capabilities are significant when paired with its low radar cross-section (RCS) between 0.5–1.2m², making TEJAS less observable to enemy radar compared to its potential adversaries. By comparison, the JF-17 Block III—one of its primary regional rivals—has an RCS of approximately 3–4m², and larger fighters like China’s J-10C or Russia’s Su-30/J-11/J-16 class are well above 10m².





This translates to a greater likelihood for TEJAS to “see first and shoot first” in a confrontation, especially when operating in concert with airborne early warning and control systems (AWACS).





The Indian Air Force’s confidence in TEJAS is tangible: squadrons are being positioned in frontline bases at Nal (Rajasthan), Naliya (Gujarat), and Leh (Ladakh), covering desert, coastal, and mountainous environments.





Such deployment is a vote of trust in its operational versatility and reliability. In combat air patrol (CAP) and quick reaction alert (QRA) roles, TEJAS carries an Astra MK-1 missile with a range of approximately 110km, Python-5 or ASRAAM for within-visual-range (WVR) engagements (20–25km), and is equipped for electronic warfare with the Elta EL/M 8222 jamming pod.





It can execute suppression/destruction of enemy air defence (SEAD/DEAD) missions using next-generation anti-radiation missiles (NGARM, over 100km range) and even the BrahMos NG for precision strikes.





TEJAS is also adept at ground attack. Precision-guided munitions such as the Spice-2000 and the SAAW (100km) enable high-accuracy strikes, aided by Litening targeting pods for surveillance and laser guidance.





Its operational performance is formidable: the platform sustains speeds up to Mach 1.6 fully loaded, can carry over 3,500kg of payload across eight hard-points, and benefits from an agile digital flight control system and instantaneous turn capability, ensuring a powerful edge in close combat. The predominance of composite materials not only trims radar visibility but cuts weight, adding to speed and manoeuvrability.





A defining feature of TEJAS is its multi-role flexibility—the same jet can undertake interception, deep strike, and reconnaissance within a single day, something legacy jets in the Indian inventory find hard to match. HAL TEJAS isn’t simply a “MiG-21 replacement,” but a future-ready light combat aircraft designed for at least three decades of service, with a growth roadmap and configuration options that rival global standards.





Critics who argue against the continued manufacture of 4th generation fighter jets fail to understand fundamental trends in military aviation. Globally, all major air forces are still investing heavily in modernised 4th and 4.5 gen platforms: the United States continues producing variants of the F-15 and F-16; China presses on with J-16, J-10D; Russia with Su-35, Su-34; Sweden’s advanced Gripen E and Dassault Rafale’s updated variants are in production well past 2030.





These aircraft form the backbone of their respective air forces, offering cost-efficient, maintainable, and highly capable combat platforms where 5th and 6th generation fighters come with higher costs, lower numbers, and unique maintenance and operational limitations.





TEJAS MK-1A enters service not as a late-comer but as part of the prevailing global paradigm. Its advanced features, proven versatility, and ongoing production mirror worldwide trends where 4th+ generation fighters remain vital assets—proving that “too late” is not just inaccurate but misleading.





The aircraft not only strengthens India’s frontline air power but keeps its air force competitive and strategically agile for decades to come.





