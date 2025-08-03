



Pune-based Quantum Tech FPV has successfully delivered its first Fibre Optic FPV (First Person View) drone to the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in indigenous drone technology and defence capability.





This delivery represents a breakthrough in tactical drone applications for ground forces, leveraging fibre optic technology to enhance communication security and operational range.





The fibre optic link embedded in the drone allows for high-bandwidth, secure, and jam-proof data transmission, which is crucial in modern warfare environments where adversaries frequently deploy electronic warfare to disrupt radio-frequency communications.





This ensures crystal-clear, real-time video feeds and precise drone control over extended distances, enhancing reconnaissance and strike precision on the battlefield.





The Fibre Optic FPV drone developed by Quantum Tech is designed to support infantry units by providing them with real-time intelligence, precision targeting, and improved situational awareness.





Unlike conventional drones that rely on radio signals vulnerable to jamming, this drone’s fibre optic system gives it unparalleled resistance to electronic interference, ensuring uninterrupted operational capabilities even in contested environments.





The drone is relatively compact and portable, suitable for deployment at the platoon and company levels, thus democratizing drone-enabled tactical advantages down to frontline soldiers.





With this first delivery, the Indian Army is expected to integrate these drones into its infantry units, significantly bolstering ground combat effectiveness.





The drone's enhanced operational range enabled by fibre optics opens up possibilities for deep reconnaissance, long-range surveillance, and precision strikes well beyond the reach of standard FPV drones.





This development aligns with India’s broader push toward self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and represents a paradigm shift in how drones are used in infantry warfare, blending direct fire capability with psychological impact to wear down adversaries both physically and mentally.





While the drone may have some limitations in range compared to larger UAVs, its secure communication link, real-time responsiveness, and deployment flexibility make it a valuable asset for the Indian Army's evolving needs.





This first delivery by Quantum Tech FPV lays a foundation for future enhancements and wider induction of fibre optic FPV drones within the Indian military, enhancing operational dominance in diverse and challenging terrains such as border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC).





Quantum Tech FPV’s delivery of the first fibre optic FPV drone to the Indian Army is a landmark achievement in indigenous defence technology, offering a potent combination of real-time intelligence, jamming resistance, precision targeting, and tactical versatility that is set to transform infantry operations and secure India’s tactical edge on the future battlefield.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







