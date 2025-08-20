



India is set to host a high-level tri-services seminar titled Ransamwad 2025 at the Army War College, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on August 26–27, which will bring together the country’s military leadership, defence experts, and senior policymakers to discuss future warfare in the technologically driven security landscape.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be among the key dignitaries attending the event, which is being organised under the aegis of HQ ARTRAC (Army Training Command) and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).





The seminar will act as a doctrinal crucible, aimed at consolidating thoughts, innovations, and institutional reforms that will shape the integrated war fighting strategy of the Indian armed forces.





A central theme of Ransamwad 2025 is the impact of technology on warfare, reflecting the rapid transformation of modern battlefields driven by artificial intelligence, cyber operations, space-based assets, quantum systems, and autonomous platforms.





The two sub-themes are “Emerging Technologies and Impact on Future Warfare” and “Reforms in Institutionalised Training to Catalyse Technological Enablement,” underlining the commitment to both leverage cutting-edge technologies and overhaul existing training methodologies.





With the strategic emphasis on jointness and integration, the seminar will also see the release of three new joint doctrines, including one on heliborne operations, which marks a significant step toward consolidated war fighting structures across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The event comes just over three months after Operation Sindoor, a decisive Indian military action launched in May against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





Operation Sindoor has been described as a testimony to India’s operational readiness and the effectiveness of tri-service coordination in tackling cross-border security threats.





Senior officials have confirmed that while the planning for Ransamwad 2025 predates the operation, the lessons from Sindoor – particularly in joint planning, execution, and use of innovative tactics – will be an important part of the discussions.





Officers from all three services are expected to elaborate on frontline experiences, share battlefield lessons learned, and examine how these can be institutionalised in integrated doctrines for future contingencies.





In a message shared on social media, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), emphasised that in today’s strategic environment, the “speed of decision is itself a weapon,” urging the services to “think, train and fight” as one cohesive force.





He pointed out that India’s security environment remains multi-dimensional – spanning contested borders, cyber battlegrounds, and emerging space warfare threats – which makes jointness not just an aspiration, but a mission-critical necessity. Ransamwad 2025, therefore, is projected not merely as an academic seminar, but as a strategic dialogue and doctrinal workshop where operational realities meet forward-looking technological innovation.





Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, Deputy Chief of IDS (Doctrine, Organisation and Training), while giving the curtain-raiser briefing at Delhi’s Manekshaw Centre, highlighted the need to create convergence in ideas related to strategy, innovation, and security adaptations.





His remarks reflected the official vision of repositioning India once again as a Vishwa Guru in matters of strategic thought and warfare doctrine.





The event is expected to bring together not only top military brass but also policymakers including Defence Secretary R K Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, members of paramilitary forces, defence attaches from foreign nations, industry representatives, researchers, and veterans.





Their participation ensures that the dialogue covers the entire ecosystem of defence preparedness, from operational doctrines to technological innovation and indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) framework.





The GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, also outlined the significance of the seminar, stating that discussions will span recent global conflicts, disruptive war fighting technologies, integration of space in warfare, and enhanced joint training models.





He stressed that Ransamwad will be much more than an academic discussion – it will be a forum for redefining the course of future war fighting by synthesising lessons from practical operations like Operation Sindoor, while simultaneously exploring new frontiers of warfare.





With India undergoing its most significant military integration in decades – creating specialised Defence, Cyber, and Space agencies alongside restructuring joint operational structures – Ransamwad 2025 is expected to be a formative platform anchoring these reforms.





The seminar aims to provide practical frameworks to strengthen interoperability, refine doctrines, and integrate advanced technology into operational planning. By blending indigenous innovation with battlefield wisdom, this forum will contribute to equipping the armed forces for the complex and evolving security environment of the future.





Ransamwad 2025 carries immense significance not only as a doctrinal and technological seminar but also as a symbol of India’s rising strategic confidence. Anchoring discussions at the intersection of technology, training, and future conflict scenarios, and enriched by real-world lessons from Operation Sindoor, it aspires to set the foundation for India’s armed forces to lead, innovate, and prevail in the wars of tomorrow.





