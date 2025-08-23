



Bangalore-based Sanlayan has achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing its Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) in real-world field conditions.





This achievement marks a critical step forward in the company’s mission to develop cutting-edge indigenous technologies for the aerospace and defence sectors.





Sanlayan, which is a fast-growing startup in Bangalore, operates with a strong focus on accelerating technology adoption within the Indian aerospace and defence ecosystem.





Their C-UAS solution aims to provide effective countermeasures against the rising threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, which have become a major concern for national security and civil aviation safety worldwide.





The tested C-UAS system is designed to detect, track, and neutralise unauthorised drones that could potentially jeopardise sensitive areas or national security. The successful field trials involved deploying multiple sensor technologies such as radar, radio-frequency, electro-optical, and acoustic sensors to identify and monitor rogue drones.





After detection, the system demonstrated capabilities to interdict and neutralise threats using methods such as signal jamming and other interdiction techniques, effectively disrupting the communication and navigation abilities of hostile drones.





Sanlayan’s C-UAS is notably portable and agile, making it adaptable for diverse operational environments, with configurations that allow for ground-based deployment and vehicle mounting as required.





The system incorporates sophisticated software that synthesises data from various sensors to provide a reliable, actionable threat assessment and interdiction decision support for operators. This comprehensive approach ensures timely and precise countermeasures while minimising false alarms.





This development is particularly timely given the increasing use and misuse of drones in India, where airspace safety and security concerns are escalating with expanding civil and defence aviation operations.





The government’s push for indigenous defence technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative further underscores the importance of indigenous solutions like Sanlayan’s C-UAS to reduce dependency on foreign technologies and enhance self-reliance in defence capabilities.





Sanlayan’s success in real-world trials not only validates the technical robustness of its C-UAS systems but also positions the company as a key contributor to India’s strategic electronics and defence manufacturing landscape.





The company continues to expand its team and capabilities with a vision to address evolving aerospace and defence challenges through innovation, including radar systems, embedded electronics, signal processing, and system integration.





Sanlayan's field-tested Counter-Unmanned Aerial System represents a notable advancement in India’s capability to counter drone threats.





Its deployment-ready status following these tests demonstrates a practical, indigenous technology solution to secure critical airspace and infrastructure against emerging aerial threats, contributing significantly to India’s national security and defence preparedness objectives.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







