



The Government of India has clarified that the ban on TikTok remains fully in place, amid speculation arising from some users reporting access to the platform’s official website. According to government sources, no official order has been issued to lift the ban, and claims suggesting otherwise are false and misleading.





While a handful of users noted that TikTok’s website could be accessed, they were not able to log in, create content, or watch videos. Furthermore, the app itself continues to remain unavailable for download on official app marketplaces in India.





TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese mobile applications, was blocked by the Indian government on June 29, 2020, following the Galwan Valley clashes. At the time, the government cited data security and sovereignty concerns, stating that these apps were potentially engaged in activities harmful to India’s integrity, national security, and public order.





Intelligence reports had also suggested that user data collected through such apps might be transmitted outside India, raising risks of surveillance and data exploitation by foreign entities.





This latest clarification comes at a time when India and China have been attempting to normalise their strained relations. Both nations have undertaken confidence-building measures in recent months, including the reopening of border trade through three key passes—Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La—signalling a cautious step toward economic cooperation.





Additionally, both sides have agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between India and the Chinese mainland, and negotiations are underway to finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They have also committed to easing visa procedures to boost exchanges in tourism, trade, business, media, and other sectors.





Looking ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. During his visit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit.





While these diplomatic engagements reflect a thawing in bilateral relations, the TikTok clarification underlines that security-related bans remain unchanged, despite the broader atmosphere of cooperation. The position suggests that while India and China are rebuilding trade, travel, and political ties, matters related to cybersecurity and sovereignty will continue to be dealt with cautiously and independently.





Based On ANI Report







