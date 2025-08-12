



Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, held a high-level meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on August 11, 2025, focusing on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military-to-military ties between Kazakhstan and India.





Their discussions also addressed the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region, with a mutual commitment to reinforcing regional stability and global peace.





This meeting is part of a broader diplomatic engagement wherein Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also met with India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, emphasising robust defence partnership potential through collaboration and innovation in defence and defence industrial cooperation.





In addition to these discussions, a 10-member Kazakh delegation led by Lt Gen Kamaletdinov visited the National Defence College in India, highlighting the depth and breadth of the ongoing defence engagement between the two countries.





The meetings underscore a constructive and friendly atmosphere conducive to strengthening ties and exploring joint exercises, defence technology sharing, and multilateral cooperation.





Parallelly, on the same day, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, also met COAS General Upendra Dwivedi.





Their talks concentrated on deepening the military relationship between India and Australia, marked by a shared commitment to regional stability and global peace. Lt Gen Stuart was briefed about Operation Sindoor, India's military response initiated in May 2025 to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing contemporary security concerns and India's strategic outlook.





The meeting also symbolized a professional reunion between Lt Gen Stuart and Gen Dwivedi, who had a longstanding bond formed during their time at the United States Army War College, reinforcing evolving defence ties between India and Australia on both bilateral and global dimensions.





These high-level engagements reflect India's proactive approach to strengthening defence partnerships with key strategic partners, Kazakhstan and Australia, aimed at addressing regional security challenges and fostering deeper collaboration in military and defence sectors.





Based On ANI Report







