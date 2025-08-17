



Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to India following his historic mission as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) program aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking a monumental moment in the country’s space ambitions. Shukla landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, in the early hours of August 17, 2025, completing the nation's first human presence in space in 41 years—a feat not seen since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984.





He was warmly received by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, and an enthusiastic gathering of citizens who hailed his return as a national triumph.





The AX-4 mission, which lasted 18 days from June 25 to July 15, involved Shukla launching from Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon rocket and docking with the ISS on June 26.





Joining international crew mates—Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—Shukla conducted more than 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach sessions, contributing vital data and knowledge to the international scientific community. This mission also marked a collaborative return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary after decades.





Throughout his year-long training and his time in space, Shukla expressed profound emotions about leaving behind the friends and colleagues who became his family but spoke passionately about returning to share his experiences with his homeland.





He reflected on the constant change inherent in spaceflight and life, embodying the spirit of progress that continues to drive India’s aspirations.





Recognising Shukla’s achievement, the Lok Sabha has scheduled a special discussion for August 18, 2025, titled “India’s first astronaut aboard the ISS – critical role of space program for Viksit Bharat by 2047.”





The session aims to highlight how Shukla’s mission propels the country’s space vision forward and potentially fosters unity in a Parliament otherwise mired in opposition protests over electoral issues. The debate is seen as an opportunity to transcend political divisions and focus on a historic Indian milestone in space.





The national leadership has echoed the significance of Shukla’s journey. President Droupadi Murmu, in her Independence Day eve address, underlined how Shukla’s accomplishments would inspire a new generation of Indians to dream bigger and serve as a crucial stepping stone for the nation’s ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day speech, celebrated Shukla’s return and reaffirmed India’s commitment to “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) through indigenous human spaceflight programs and plans for its own orbital station, reflecting the pride and momentum his achievement has generated.





Shukla’s homecoming has not only brought him national recognition but also practical significance—his learnings from the AX-4 mission are being hailed as foundational for India’s future endeavours, notably Gaganyaan and beyond. Shukla, joined by his backup astronaut Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi, travel to his home town Lucknow, and participate in National Space Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 22–23.





The Department of Space described Shukla’s mission as being of strategic importance, strengthening India’s resolve to become a major contender in the race for human space exploration. His journey resonates as a rallying point for the nation, reigniting public enthusiasm for space and science, and marking an assertive step in India’s march toward Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.





Shubhanshu Shukla’s return is a watershed moment for Indian space history, blending scientific achievement, national pride, and political significance. His ISS mission represents not just a milestone for Indian science but also a symbol of India’s rising stature in global space exploration, setting the stage for more historic missions and inspiring a generation to reach for the stars.





