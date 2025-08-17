



India’s journey from a newly independent nation in 1947 to a global powerhouse in technology and defence by 2025 is a saga of transformation marked by resilience, ambition, and the twin engines of innovation and self-reliance.





At the heart of this evolution is the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) mission, which anchors India’s contemporary strategic and economic vision.





From the struggles of a post-colonial economy with limited industrial capabilities, India has leapfrogged into the ranks of the world’s technology and manufacturing leaders.





This dramatic rise has unfolded across vast socio-economic landscapes—from the launch of Aryabhata, India’s first satellite in 1975, to recent milestones in lunar exploration with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing in 2023, and ongoing ambitious projects like Gaganyaan, India’s first crewed space mission.





The nation’s IT and software sector, once nascent, now boasts over 5 million professionals and annually exports $250billion in technology services by 2024, establishing India’s dominance in global outsourcing and innovation.





A defining shift is witnessed in India's semiconductor prowess. Spurred by governmental initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and production-linked incentives (PLIs), the nation will, by the end of 2025, launch “Made in India” semiconductor chips—a landmark move reflecting deep capabilities in design, manufacturing, and assembly.





Ten major projects with investments of around ₹1.60 lakh crore are underway, spanning multiple states and encompassing partnerships with global leaders such as Micron, Tata Electronics, Powerchip, HCL, Foxconn, Renesas, and Applied Materials.





These plants will dramatically expand domestic production, supplying vital chips to sectors ranging from mobile phones and consumer electronics to automotive, defence equipment, and renewable energy systems.





The semiconductor push is expected to generate over 200,000 jobs and catalyse sophisticated skill development for India’s vast engineering talent pool.





Equally transformative is India’s trajectory in defence manufacturing, especially in high-tech naval assets like submarines. Projects such as the P-75I and the upcoming P-76 reflect a deliberate and competitive approach to indigenisation under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), India’s premier submarine manufacturer, is now developing advanced air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines designed and built entirely in India, integrating the latest technologies—vertical launch systems, lithium-ion batteries, and electronic warfare capabilities.





The competitive “double-barrelled approach” between MDL and DRDO ensures innovation, risk-mitigation, and accelerated development cycles, with the first indigenous submarine set to achieve over 45% local content and scaling to 60% by its sixth iteration. India's defence manufacturing surge also covers artillery, radars, combat rifles, assault corvettes, and integration of more than 3,000 indigenous items by early 2025.





India’s rise as a technology and defence force is complemented by a vibrant startup ecosystem—over 159,000 startups registered by 2025—fuelled by government schemes, private investments, and entrepreneurship.





Innovations in AI, quantum computing, and digital payments are redefining business models, while green energy initiatives in solar and wind are leading sustainability efforts and reducing fossil fuel dependence.





India at 78 years since independence stands not just awakened, but surging with the energy of innovation and ambition.





With semiconductors and submarines as living symbols of this transformation, Atmanirbhar Bharat is India’s clarion call—a resolve to design, build, and lead on its own terms, poised to become a dominant global force by 2047.





Based On NDTV Video Report







