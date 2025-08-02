



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from a landmark 20-day space mission aboard the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) spacecraft, has expressed a strong commitment to leveraging his experiences and learnings for India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission slated for 2027.





Shukla, who became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's historic Soviet mission in 1984, embarked on this journey after a 41-year hiatus for Indian spaceflight, marking a significant milestone for the country’s human space endeavours.





During his first public interaction since returning from space, Shukla recounted the profound moment of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as deeply moving. He characterized this mission as the start of what he calls the "second orbit"—an era where India aspires not merely to follow but to lead in space exploration.





The Ax-4 mission, which launched on June 25 via the Dragon Grace spacecraft, included a 21-day journey where Shukla and his colleagues—Commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu—spent 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).





This mission marked the first time in four decades that astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary ventured into space, with Shukla being the very first Indian astronaut aboard the ISS.





Shukla highlighted how the intensive one-year preparation for this mission translated into invaluable hands-on knowledge and expertise, particularly in managing operations from launch through recovery.





He emphasised that the insights gained from his time in space, including conducting experiments and adapting to the microgravity environment, far exceeded his initial expectations.





His description of acclimatizing to microgravity included a light-hearted note on how soon after a couple of days aboard the ISS, there was no difference between the “floor or the ceiling,” underscoring the rapid adjustment to weightlessness.





Returning to Earth required a re-adaptation period to gravity, with Shukla noting it took about three to four days to regain his balance and physical strength fully.





He credited extensive training for his smooth rehabilitation and expressed confidence in his physical recovery, stating he felt normal and ready for another mission.





Throughout his remarks, Shukla expressed deep gratitude toward the Indian government, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian Air Force, NASA, SpaceX, and all partners involved in making this mission a success.





Looking ahead, Shukla’s optimistic outlook conveys a sense of renewed purpose and enthusiasm for India’s human spaceflight program.





As the country gears up for the Gaganyaan mission, his first-hand experience aboard the Ax-4 mission stands as a critical asset, bringing practical knowledge and confidence necessary to make the upcoming program a pioneering success.





Through his journey, Shukla embodies both the spirit of national pride and the drive to elevate India’s capabilities in the global space community.





Agencies







