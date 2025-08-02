



Indian oil refiners continue to source crude oil from Russian suppliers as of August 2025, basing their decisions on economic factors such as price, crude quality, inventory levels, and logistics while fully adhering to international norms.





Russia is the world's second-largest crude oil producer (around 9.5 million barrels per day) and exporter, and its oil has never been subject to sanctions by the US or EU. Instead, Russian oil has been regulated through a G7/EU price cap mechanism designed to limit Russian revenue while ensuring continuous global supply.





India, as the third-largest energy consumer with about 85% dependence on crude oil imports, strategically sources affordable energy, contributing to global market stability.





Indian refiners comply with the US-recommended $60 price cap on Russian crude and respect the EU's forthcoming $47.6 cap starting September 2025. India's petroleum imports from Russia have been commercially driven, and Indian Oil Marketing Companies have refrained from buying Iranian or Vene`uelan crude, which are under US sanctions.





US President Donald Trump recently claimed that India might stop purchasing Russian oil, calling it "a good step" if true. However, Indian sources rebutted these claims, emphasising India’s sovereign right to pursue energy policy based on its national interest and denied any halt in Russian oil imports.





While Indian state refiners reportedly paused some Russian purchases amid tariff threats and narrower discounts in late July, overall, India continues to purchase discounted Russian crude, which has helped keep global oil prices from soaring even higher after the March 2022 spike to $137 per barrel. Indian energy choices reflect a pragmatic balance of national interest and global energy market stability.





Additionally, the EU remains the largest importer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), accounting for 51% of Russian LNG exports, followed by China and Japan, while also being the top buyer of Russian pipeline gas.





India continues to responsibly source Russian oil within international frameworks, optimising for price and market conditions, and rejecting the assertion that purchases have ceased despite external pressure and domestic pauses reported briefly in late July 2025.





Based On ANI Report







