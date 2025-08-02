



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has firmly dismissed any suggestions of strained relations between India and Russia following sharp criticism from former US President Donald Trump regarding their economic and strategic ties.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s bilateral relationships stand independently and should not be viewed through the lens of a third country. He highlighted the "steady and time-tested partnership" between India and Russia, noting particularly their cooperation in defence guided by India's national security imperatives and strategic assessments.





Jaiswal reaffirmed that India’s defence sourcing decisions are based solely on these strategic needs, not external pressures.





This response came shortly after Trump’s social media posts where he criticised India’s purchase of Russian oil and military equipment during the Ukraine conflict, while also labelling India’s tariffs as among the highest in the world.





Trump had threatened a 25% tariff on Indian goods and an unspecified penalty for India continuing to buy Russian energy and weapons. Despite Trump’s sharp remarks, Jaiswal highlighted the deep India-US relationship as well, calling it a "comprehensive global strategic partnership" rooted in shared democratic values and mutual interests that has matured through various challenges.





On the energy front, reports suggest Russia remains India’s top oil supplier recently, accounting for 35–40% of India’s imports, a steep increase from negligible levels before the Ukraine war. Jaiswal stated that India’s energy sourcing strategy is pragmatic, aligned with market availability and global situations.





When questioned about sanctions imposed by the US on Indian companies trading with Iran and on reports that Indian firms stopped sourcing Russian oil, Jaiswal said the government is reviewing the situation carefully and remains focused on safeguarding national interests.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament that the government is closely monitoring developments, prioritising the welfare of farmers, laborers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, and all industrial stakeholders. He assured that necessary steps will be taken to protect India’s national interests.





India has publicly maintained its long-standing and robust relationship with Russia despite external criticism and threats of sanctions or tariffs. It underscores an independent foreign and defence policy prioritising national security and strategic interests while also continuing to value its significant strategic partnership with the United States.





India is exercising caution and pragmatism regarding energy imports and is examining any sanctions' implications thoroughly to ensure its broader national welfare and economic stability amid geopolitical tensions and trade pressures.





This overall stance indicates India’s determination to preserve its traditional ties with Russia as well as to continue advancing its multifaceted global partnerships on its terms.





Based On A TOI Report







