In a recent Fox News interview following his unsuccessful summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump elaborated his philosophy, citing the “uniquely dangerous times” facing world peace and referencing several conflicts as examples, including Cambodia-Thailand, Rwanda-DRC, Iran-Israel, and notably the India-Pakistan standoff.





Trump repeatedly underscored his involvement in the May India-Pakistan conflict, claiming credit for averting a nuclear escalation. According to his narrative, the situation had reached alarming levels, with both countries using advanced military assets: Indian forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Operation Sindoor, eliminating over 100 terrorists after the Pahalgam massacre of April 22, in which 26 civilians were murdered by Pakistan-linked terrorists.





Pakistan retaliated with drones and missiles, intensifying tensions until May 10. Trump asserts that through U.S. pressure, notably trade threats and punitive tariffs, he compelled both sides to deescalate, stating, “They were shooting down airplanes already. And that would have been maybe nuclear. I was able to get it done”.





Both Indian and Pakistani governments, however, have publicly refuted Trump’s rendition. India maintains that the hostilities halted because its objectives had been achieved militarily and politically, and a ceasefire was requested by Pakistan after suffering major damage.





Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have stated unequivocally that there was no third-party intervention and denied any connection between the ceasefire and U.S. trade relations or threats.





They confirmed that direct communications between the militaries led to Pakistan’s request for relief, with no calls between Trump and Prime Minister Modi during the relevant period. Pakistan’s narrative also points to bilateral talks as the resolution mechanism, not U.S. mediation.





Trump’s broader claims of brokering “a war a month” and pursuing peace deals globally are echoed by White House statements, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt naming instances from Southeast Asia to Africa and the Middle East.





The administration pursues these claims both for domestic validation and international accolades, including a push for a Nobel Peace Prize. Trump’s willingness to use economic levers (especially tariffs and trade threats) as diplomatic tools is a recurring theme. For instance, India was recently targeted with substantial U.S. tariffs, which some analysts believe is linked to its refusal to recognize American mediation credit.





This pattern represents a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, as experts note Trump’s move away from multilateral, rules-based order toward bilateral, transactional diplomacy—weaponizing economic and diplomatic clout to achieve rapid outcomes and justify subsequent global interventions. The consequences include strained alliances, undermining of international institutions like the UN, and at times, resentment from partners for what many view as self-serving and destabilizing rhetoric and actions.





Trump frames U.S. involvement as essential to preventing greater loss of life and elevates his administration's role in diffusing conflicts, whether or not local actors corroborate this perspective. Specifically regarding India and Pakistan, his claims remain heavily disputed, with both nations firmly maintaining that the ceasefire and operational decisions were their own, independent of external pressure or mediation.





Based On NDTV Report







