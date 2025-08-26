



The reported attack by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters on the Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Turi Wari Bazaar, Dogar area of Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, matches the pattern of deadly assaults carried out by the TTP on FC in Pakistan's tribal and border regions, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





According to the claim, 5 FC personnel were killed and 22 injured, with weapons including Kalashnikov rifles, a rocket launcher, and a thermal scope seized by the attackers before retreating. The names of fallen personnel are Abdul Ghaffar, Sadiq Hussain, and Kashif, with many others wounded.





These kinds of attacks are consistent with recent escalations in militancy and armed skirmishes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa throughout 2025, where TTP has intensified attacks on Pakistani security forces, including multi-pronged offensives on FC forts and checkpoints, sometimes preceded by suicide bombers at gates, followed by incursions by militants.





The frontline paramilitary like the Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining tribal districts have frequently been targets. The killing of FC personnel and the kinds of weapons seized during assaults reflect ongoing high-intensity conflict in the region.





Killed FC personnel: Abdul Ghaffar, Sadiq Hussain, Kashif.





Injured personnel (partial list): Zahid, Aziz, Farooq, Bilal, Maqsood, Ziwar Khan, Farooq Mehmood, Rafiullah, Usman, Sajid, Ameerullah, Abdul Haseeb, Hanif, Wajid, Sajid Ali, Abdullah, Qaiser Ali, Muzammil, Haider, Babar, Sajjad Khan. (Names of other wounded personnel are yet to be confirmed).





This attack fits into the broader context of increased TTP activity and violence noted in 2025 in the tribal belt of Pakistan, causing severe casualties among security forces and raising concerns about regional security and counterterrorism challenges in Pakistan's north-west.





