



US President Donald Trump has explicitly connected his recent imposition of steep tariffs on Indian goods to geopolitical manoeuvring around the Russia-Ukraine war and his efforts to broker peace through direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Earlier this month, Trump increased tariffs on Indian products to 50%—the highest of any US trading partner—citing India's continued purchases of discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions.





Trump argued that India, being Russia's largest or second-largest oil customer since 2022, has played a pivotal role in supporting Moscow's economy, and that by “essentially taking them out of buying oil from Russia,” the US tariffs dealt a significant economic blow to Russia.





In a Fox News Radio interview and subsequent press statements, Trump suggested that these tariffs may have influenced Putin's willingness to meet: “Certainly, when you lose your second largest customer and you’re probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role,” he said, referring to the decline in Russian oil exports to India prompted by the trade barriers.





He maintained that “everything has an impact” in global economics, highlighting the interconnectedness of trade pressure and diplomatic overtures.





Trump further indicated he was ready to escalate US actions but was contacted by Putin about a meeting, implying the tariffs may have prompted Russia to seek negotiations sooner than expected.





The upcoming Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, scheduled for Friday, is designed as an exploratory “feel-out” meeting to advance Trump's primary goal: an immediate peace deal for Ukraine.





Trump’s strategy is likened to “a chess game,” where the loss of key customers, like India, could reshape Russia’s global position and incentivize Moscow to come to the negotiation table.





Europe has expressed anxiety that rapid, unpredictable US-Russia talks might pressure Ukraine into an unfavourable settlement.





From the Indian perspective, the government has called the US tariffs “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” vowing to protect its national interests. Despite US pressure, Indian oil companies, including the Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, have asserted they will continue to base Russian oil purchases on economic rationale, not foreign pressure.





They confirmed that no direct instructions have been given to reduce dependence or cut buys; imports fluctuate purely on pricing and supply considerations. Indian refiners still source a significant share of crude from Russia, spurred by price discounts, and would only reconsider if actual sanctions were imposed.





Trump has also dismissed suggestions that he would offer “economic incentives” to Russia outside public view, repeating that his sole focus is to broker a deal and immediately engage Ukrainian President Zelensky for further negotiations should talks with Putin prove fruitful.





The US tariffs on India are part of an “offensive” diplomatic posture aiming to weaken Russia’s war sustenance and pressure Putin into peace talks, reinforcing the US president’s strategy of leveraging economic measures for geopolitical objectives.





The effectiveness of this approach, however, remains a subject of ongoing debate, particularly given India’s insistence on maintaining its autonomous energy policy and the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Alaska summit.





