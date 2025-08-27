



Mission Sudarshan Chakra, launched by India in 2025, is not just an advanced defence program but a major shift in the South Asian security balance. Inspired by the mythical weapon of Lord Krishna, it symbolizes both precision attack and assured defence, according to a MoneyControl Video report





By aiming to establish a multi-layered, AI-powered integrated air and missile defence system by 2035, India signals its serious intent to achieve invulnerability from aerial and missile threats. For Pakistan, which has traditionally relied on its strategic missile forces, asymmetric warfare, and deterrence postures against India, this initiative is deeply unsettling.





Erosion of Pakistan’s Missile Deterrence





For decades, Pakistan’s nuclear-capable missile arsenal has been its primary tool to balance India’s larger conventional military power. The ability to threaten Indian cities and strategic installations allowed Islamabad to maintain a sense of parity despite inferior economic and technological resources.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra directly challenges this. With layered defensive missiles, radar networks capable of tracking multiple threats, and AI-driven interception systems, India could potentially neutralize or significantly reduce the effectiveness of Pakistan’s missile strikes. If Pakistan’s deterrent credibility erodes, its overall strategic posture weakens, leaving it vulnerable and less able to use its nuclear or missile threats as leverage in crises.





Proactive Doctrine of Assured Retaliation





What amplifies Pakistan’s insecurity is that Mission Sudarshan Chakra is not purely defensive. India has made it clear that the system is tied to a doctrine of assured retaliation. This means that in case of any strike on Indian soil, the system would not only intercept but also enable immediate and powerful counterstrikes. Such a posture reduces the space for Pakistan to engage in limited provocations—such as cross-border terror operations or tactical missile deployments—without risking devastating retaliation. Essentially, it deprives Pakistan of the ability to conduct "controlled escalation," a tactic it has frequently used to apply pressure on India without triggering a full-scale conflict.





Threat To Asymmetrical Warfare Tactics





Pakistan has often leaned on unconventional and asymmetrical tactics—including the use of drones, terror outfits, and hybrid warfare strategies—to offset India’s conventional superiority. Mission Sudarshan Chakra, however, is designed to counter exactly these evolving threats. With AI-powered surveillance, drone swarms detection, cyber defence integration, and rapid counterstrike options, it minimizes Pakistan’s ability to exploit grey-zone warfare. For instance, if Pakistan attempts drone intrusions, the system could immediately neutralize them and retaliate at launch sites, signalling zero tolerance for low-cost harassment strategies.





Psychological And Strategic Pressure





Beyond the technological aspects, Sudarshan Chakra imposes psychological pressure on Pakistan’s strategic community. The very premise of a near-impenetrable shield diminishes the credibility of Pakistan’s long-standing narrative of "mutual vulnerability." It creates a sense of strategic suffocation where every Pakistani strike option could be intercepted or answered with disproportionate retaliation. This perception undermines Pakistan internally, fuelling debates about obsolescence of its assets and whether it can afford to match India’s technological pace amid mounting economic crises.





Advancement of Indian Self-Reliance Vs. Pakistan’s Dependence





A crucial factor is the self-reliance doctrine underpinning Mission Sudarshan Chakra. By involving DRDO, private defence startups, and the broader tech ecosystem, India is building indigenous capacity for sustained innovation. Pakistan, in contrast, remains heavily dependent on China and, to some extent, the U.S. for advanced military technology. While India seeks autonomy, Pakistan risks technological stagnation and dependency. This growing gap not only challenges Pakistan militarily but also weakens its bargaining power diplomatically.





Conclusion





Mission Sudarshan Chakra represents more than a defence shield; it is a strategic revolution in South Asia. For Pakistan, it is dangerous not just because of its technical superiority but because it undermines Pakistan’s core deterrence strategy, negates its asymmetric warfare tactics, and introduces a doctrine of assured rapid retaliation.





By securing its skies and empowering proactive responses, India effectively removes Pakistan’s ability to rely on surprise attacks, missile threats, or hybrid warfare as tools of coercion. In the long term, Sudarshan Chakra increases India’s confidence, reduces vulnerability, and widens the power asymmetry—leaving Pakistan with shrinking strategic options.





Based On MoneyControl Video Report







