Among the highlights are a range of advanced vehicles—from vertical take-off and landing (VTVL) hoppers for planetary exploration, to hypersonic air breathing platforms, reusable spaceplanes, and even a fully reusable two-stage-to-orbit shuttle.





However, one of the most groundbreaking yet challenging technologies on the agenda is the development of a Variable Specific Impulse Magnetoplasma Rocket (VASIMR), a propulsion system that could dramatically reduce travel times to Mars.





Originally conceived by physicist and former NASA astronaut Franklin Chang-Díaz in the mid-1970s, VASIMR uses inert gases such as argon, xenon, neon, or deuterium, energising them with radio waves to plasma temperatures comparable to that of the Sun.





The plasma exhaust is then directed using magnetic fields, eliminating the need for conventional nozzles that would otherwise melt under such extreme conditions.





The appeal of VASIMR lies in its potential to cut interplanetary travel time by half or more, making it not only vital for future crewed Mars missions but also highly suitable for Earth-orbit cargo transfers, lunar logistics, and space tugs. Nevertheless, the single greatest hurdle remains the power source.





To function effectively, VASIMR requires a lightweight energy system far beyond current capabilities—an order of magnitude more efficient than today’s nuclear-electric propulsion reactors. Such a compact, ultra-powerful power plant remains well beyond existing engineering limits, placing the technology on the frontier of both space exploration and terrestrial energy innovation.





Despite these challenges, ISRO’s inclusion of VASIMR in its roadmap reflects its long-term strategic vision to align with, and potentially surpass, global space propulsion efforts. If realized by ISRO’s 2040 horizon, this plasma-based propulsion could not only enable rapid Mars transits but also revolutionize multiple domains of human activity in space and on Earth.





Based On News9 Report







