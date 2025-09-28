



India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter program, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), has entered a decisive stage as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received interest from 28 private sector firms to partner for the project, with a shortlist of up to two partners expected by September 30.





The applicant may be a single company, a joint venture or a consortium.



HAL, which is forming a consortium as per Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) requirements, has nearly completed its evaluation of the companies based on capability, financial standing, technological expertise, and prior experience.





The EOI issued by ADA in June mandated strong financial compliance, with conditions that disadvantage HAL because of its massive order book-to-turnover ratio, making private partnerships necessary.





Major industry players such as Larsen & Toubro, TATA Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence, and Adani Defence are among those vying for the collaboration. The selected consortium will be tasked with manufacturing five prototypes and a structural model within eight years, with the first prototype expected to fly in 2029 and full development targeted for 2034 ahead of series production beginning around 2035.





The AMCA program, formally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security last year with a budget of ₹15,000 crore, is one of India’s most ambitious aerospace ventures, positioned to provide the Indian Air Force with six squadrons (approximately 120 aircraft) by the mid-2030s.





Initial squadrons of AMCA MK-1 will fly with American GE F-414 engines, while later MK-2 variants will use a new 120 kN-class turbofan engine being co-developed by DRDO’s GTRE and French major Safran.





The planned engine collaboration promises nine prototypes, a 12-year development cycle, and full transfer of intellectual property rights to India, ensuring future self-reliance.





The AMCA, weighing 25 tons, is being designed as a swing-role fighter with stealth shaping, internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, 360° situational awareness, super-cruise capability, and survivability measures against advanced Chinese fifth- and sixth-generation fighters such as the J-20, J-35, J-36, and J-50.





This competitive model of execution marks a paradigm shift in Indian defence manufacturing, breaking HAL’s traditional monopoly and promoting private sector integration into high-end aerospace production.





With the consortium arrangement due to be finalised this week and ADA’s subsequent RfQ process for prototype work, the program is set to ramp up at a critical time when China is rapidly fielding stealth platforms and Pakistan is exploring J-35 acquisitions.





Timely delivery of the AMCA, particularly by adhering to its 2029 first flight and 2034 certification milestones, will be crucial to maintaining India’s regional air power parity and ensuring the IAF’s modernisation roadmap into the next decade.





Based On HT Report







