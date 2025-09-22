



The Indian Navy is preparing to issue a long-awaited tender worth approximately ₹80,000 crore for the construction of four advanced Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), marking one of the largest surface warship acquisition projects in the country’s history.





These amphibious assault vessels will significantly enhance India’s expeditionary and out-of-area operational capabilities by serving as mobile command centres capable of conducting prolonged operations ashore, projecting power deep into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) during crises.





The LPDs will be designed to embark troops, heavy armoured vehicles, and landing craft, while also being configured for fixed-wing naval drones, helicopters, and advanced shore assault operations.





Leading public and private shipyards such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) are expected to compete, with the Ministry of Defence insisting on maximum indigenous construction under the “Make in India” framework.





To achieve cutting-edge design standards, global naval giants like Navantia (Spain), Naval Group (France), and Fincantieri (Italy) are expected to act as design and technology collaborators, offering proven amphibious ships like Spain’s Juan Carlos I-class or France’s Mistral-class as baselines.





Operationally, the Indian Navy envisions these ships as multi-role force projection platforms equipped with layered air defence systems, long-range anti-ship missile batteries, and integrated drone operations to counter aerial and maritime threats.





Capable of hospital ship functions, command-and-control roles, and acting as key naval taskforce flagships, the LPDs will be vital to supporting contingencies ranging from rapid island defence and amphibious assaults to securing sea lanes of communication in the wider Indo-Pacific maritime theatre.





Each ship is expected to displace upwards of 30,000 tons, featuring well decks for deploying amphibious craft, large flight decks for multi-helicopter operations, and hangar space for unmanned systems, making them comparable to mini aircraft carriers in operational reach.





Strategically, these ships will allow India to shore up maritime dominance and rapid response capability, particularly countering Chinese naval expansion and growing PLA Navy expeditionary presence in the Indian Ocean.





Alongside enhancing deterrence, they will also provide soft-power leverage during humanitarian outreach missions across South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Once cleared by the Defence Ministry, this program will position India’s shipbuilding sector at the forefront of complex warship construction, while boosting the Navy’s amphibious and joint-operations effectiveness for decades to come.





