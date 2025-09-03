



The violent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) has left three people dead and more than a dozen seriously injured after police forces allegedly opened fire on protesters. The disturbances erupted in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Dadyal, and other regions as widespread shutdowns and demonstrations intensified against the government.





The protests were organised under the banner of the Joint Awami Action Committee, which has long raised demands for improved governance and the provision of basic rights.





The clashes turned deadly when security forces fired on demonstrators, killing Sadheer Awan, a resident of Neelum, and injuring multiple civilians, including Mushtaaq Ahmed, Ibrar, Aasher, and many others.





Local political leaders accused the state institutions and administration of deliberately targeting unarmed civilians. Shaukat Nawaz Mir, president of the JK Action Committee, delivered an emotional address from Muzaffarabad, claiming that the state’s forces and allied groups were “sent to kill the people.” He further alleged that while protesters faced bullets, mainstream Pakistani media was downplaying or misreporting the incidents.





The political crisis quickly took on a broader dimension as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in PoK strongly condemned the actions of the government led by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq. PTI described the Anwar administration as “incompetent and repressive,” accusing it of enabling the Muslim Conference—labelled by PTI as the “Muslim (Criminal) Conference”—to unleash armed thugs on peaceful demonstrators. The party highlighted multiple instances of gunfire and violence against protesters under alleged state patronage.





Public anger spread throughout PoK, with large rallies and sit-ins paralysing Mirpur, Dadyal, Plandri, Bhimber, and Kotli. In Dadyal, thousands of protestors gathered in a sit-in, openly defying authorities while condemning the government for blocking critical infrastructure such as Plak Bridge, which impeded patients and travelers. PTI criticized the humanitarian consequences of these measures, stressing that even essential medical and travel needs were being obstructed.





The unrest also spread to Bhimber, Prime Minister Anwar Haq’s own constituency, where residents poured onto the streets and shouted slogans denouncing the government’s policies. The developments underscored the intensity of grassroots discontent across PoK, which has become one of the largest waves of popular agitation in recent years.





These events are unfolding against the backdrop of broader instability within Pakistan. The eruption of protests in PoK mirrors recent unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI leaders claim Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets carried out strikes in Tirah Valley, reportedly killing dozens of civilians. The dual crises highlight not only the deteriorating security situation but also the deepening mistrust between the civilian population and state institutions.





The crisis in PoK reflects both governance failures and long-standing grievances that have now converged into widespread political anger. With protests continuing across multiple regions and casualties mounting, the situation risks escalating into a broader confrontation between citizens and the Pakistani state.





Based On ANI Report







