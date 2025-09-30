



Eight Arab and Muslim-majority nations—Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—have publicly endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s new Gaza peace initiative. In a joint statement issued on September 30, the foreign ministers from these countries described the plan as a credible roadmap to end the two-year Gaza conflict and prevent further displacement of Palestinians.





The nations expressed confidence in Trump’s “leadership and sincere efforts” to broker peace in the region. The ministers welcomed his announcement of a comprehensive framework that, if implemented, would rebuild Gaza, ensure humanitarian relief, and halt territorial annexation attempts by Israel, particularly concerning the West Bank. They underscored Washington’s role as a strategic partner in securing regional stability.





In outlining their vision for peace, the eight nations listed several principles: unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, the prevention of forced displacement of Palestinians, release of hostages, security guarantees for all parties, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction programs, and the integration of Gaza with the West Bank. According to their statement, any durable solution must be grounded in a two-state framework that establishes Gaza and the West Bank as part of an internationally recognised Palestinian state.





The White House detailed the plan following a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Central to the proposal is the immediate transformation of Gaza into a demilitarized, terrorist-free zone that safeguards neighbouring states. The plan pledges to redevelop the enclave’s devastated infrastructure for the benefit of its people and to end ongoing hostilities through staged withdrawals and hostage exchanges.





Under the plan, if both parties agree, Israeli military operations will cease immediately. Forces will withdraw to agreed staging areas while preparing for hostage release. During this suspension, aerial and artillery strikes will stop, and frontline positions will be frozen. Within 72 hours of an Israeli public acceptance, all hostages, both living and deceased, must be returned. Israel would, in turn, free 250 inmates sentenced to life imprisonment and release 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children.





The deal specifies that for each Israeli hostage’s remains returned, Israel will release the remains of fifteen deceased Gazans. Once the exchange is complete, Hamas members who formally renounce violence and surrender their weapons will be granted amnesty. Members unwilling to do so will be offered safe passage out of Gaza to receiving countries.





Simultaneously, humanitarian aid would be opened immediately. This includes vital supplies outlined under the January 19, 2025, agreement on humanitarian relief—water, power, sewage rehabilitation, hospital and bakery restoration, and the import of equipment to clear rubble and re-establish damaged road networks. The plan also covers comprehensive reconstruction efforts aimed at reviving Gaza’s economy and restoring normal civilian life.





The eight states described this framework as a unique opportunity to stabilize the region after years of conflict. They emphasized that a peaceful resolution in Gaza, anchored in a two-state solution, is critical for broader Middle East peace and security. By uniting in support, these countries signalled a rare convergence of positions among diverse regional actors, aligning their interests with Washington’s diplomatic vision.





